  • Canva Taps Google Veo 3 for Powerful AI Video Tool — Here's What You Can Do With It

Updated 18 June 2025 at 15:23 IST

Canva Taps Google Veo 3 for Powerful AI Video Tool — Here's What You Can Do With It

Canva has announced a new AI video generation tool based on Google's latest Veo 3 AI model.

Reported by: Shubham Verma
canva
Canva has announced a new AI tool for paid users. | Image: Canva

Photo-editing platform Canva has expanded its AI tools to include the ability to create video clips using text prompts. The new text-to-video tool, called Create a Video Clip, is powered by the Google Veo 3 AI model, announced at I/O earlier this year. Using Veo 3 allows Canva’s new Create a Video Clip feature to create cinematic videos along with native audio.

“This marks an exciting new chapter in our AI journey, making high-fidelity video creation even more intuitive so anyone can create engaging content that’s on brand and on trend,” said Canva.

Canva’s new Create a Video Clip

You can simply go to the new Create a Video Clip section in Canva and give a text prompt, based on which Canva will generate a clip using the Veo 3 AI model. According to the company, this tool can “seamlessly” turn your vision into an 8-second clip, mostly suitable as a product teaser, a pitch deck opener, or a social media post for platforms like Instagram.

Google’s Veo 3 AI model, the company said, produces “dynamic, polished videos with high-quality visuals, realistic motion, and synchronised audio.” After a video has been generated and chosen by you, you can open it in Canva’s native video editor to tweak it through tools like the Brand Kit, music, and text. You can even copy the video into other design formats, such as a social media post or presentation, to diversify a single concept for different platforms.

Who can access Canva’s Create a Video Clip?

Create a Video Clip will be available only to paid subscribers on Pro, Teams, and Enterprise plans. However, Canva Nonprofit users can also access the tool. Canva will limit AI video generations to five per month, but the cap will be increased in future. Those on the Leonardo.Ai platform can also access Create a Video Clip through a paid plan.

