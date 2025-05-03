Carl Pei Confirms He’s Using the Upcoming Phone 3, Boosts Hype Ahead of Official Launch

Carl Pei, the CEO and co-founder of the tech brand Nothing, revealed that he is using the new Phone 3 as his personal device. He shared this news on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) while replying to a fan who asked him what phone he currently uses. Not surprisingly, his reply has sparked a buzz among fans, building hype around the upcoming smartphone.

Pei said that although he is enjoying the features of the Phone 3, it is still a test model. He also mentioned that the phone needs more improvements and fine-tuning before it is ready for public release. This shows that the company is taking extra care to test the phone fully before launching it in the market. It also suggests that the phone is almost ready, and the official release might not be far off.

Fans have been waiting for the Phone 3 for a long time, especially after the success of the Phone (1) and Phone (2). Many are curious to see what new features it will bring. The fact that the CEO is already using it gives people hope that the final product will see some major upgrades.

Nothing Retail Store in India?

In another post, Pei asked his followers where Nothing should open a store in Tokyo, Japan. He wanted to know which area would best fit the brand’s style. This shows that the company is planning to grow its presence in Asia.

Then, co-founder Akis Evangelidis asked a key question: “Where in India?” Pei’s short reply, “working on that bhai,” gave a strong hint that the company is also planning to open a store in India. This could be big news, as India is one of the world’s largest smartphone markets, and Nothing already has a strong fan base here.

Opening a physical store in India would help the company reach more customers and make it easier for people to see and try their products before buying. It also shows that Nothing is serious about growing its business in India.