Carl Pei Drops Biggest Hint: Nothing's AI Device Finally Seen Clearly, And Second Teaser Flips The Guessing Game

For the first time ever, Nothing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carl Pei has offered the clearest glimpse of the company's first AI-native device. Unlike previous occasions, this time the teaser actually lets us see part of the product, featuring red and green lights and a white button with a giant red dot.

The 3-second clip went up on X on Tuesday evening with a short caption, "Context doesn't live in a chat box." Notably, the latest clip shared by Carl Pei on his X handle is the second teaser for the device, which changes the conversation completely.

Pei has been drip-feeding hints about Nothing's first AI-first gadget, and his latest post finally gives followers something tangible to look at. Last week's teaser showed only a dark rounded corner next to the Nothing logo. The new one shows much more, and the clip also pushes the guessing game firmly in one direction.

In the second hint, the viewers are no longer staring at a shadow, but a part of the real object is visible for a few seconds and that small glimpse is enough to reshape every theory that has circulated so far.

Advertisement

3-Second Hint That Says A Lot

The object in the footage appears small and block-like, with gently curved corners and a dull grey metal exterior. Towards the upper edge are two pill-shaped elements, one in green and one in red colour. However, it is impossible to guess from the footage alone whether those shapes are meant to glow, be pressed, or do both.

Apart from the two lights, dominating the visible surface is a bigger control in white, marked at the centre by a small red circle. Anyone who has ever used an old tape machine, a pocket dictaphone, or a phone camera will recognise that mark instantly as the sign for recording.

Advertisement

Crucially, no display is visible at all in the fragment shown, which lines up with what Carl Pei had already suggested that this will not be another screen to stare at.

Listening, Not Chatting

The thinking behind the product was revealed in Carl Pei's essay, ‘Toolmakers’. His assertion is simple, which is today's AI systems are clever, but they remain blind to much of a person's life, because the important moments happen during meetings, phone calls and spontaneous chats, rather than inside a chatbot.

A gadget centred on a single large capture control would tackle that gap head-on. The idea would be to tap the device whenever a moment feels worth keeping, then let software handle transcription, organisation and reminders afterwards.

Nothing has already experimented along similar lines, as the firm's handsets carry an Essential Key, while the charging case for the Ear (3) includes a Talk control. Both send spoken notes into Essential Space, with the new hardware looking like a more focused attempt at the same concept.

Last week, the analyst's assessment put AI-led earphones at the top of the list of possibilities, with a work-focused recorder as an outsider. The latest footage turned that ranking on its head and now the device on display resembles an independent device, not a case for earbuds, although the company has still confirmed nothing.

Hard Part Starts Now

In case Nothing does release a recorder, it will enter a market where firms such as Plaud are already established. The Nothing CEO will have to explain why shoppers should choose his device instead of those rivals, or instead of simply using a smartphone that can already record sound at no extra cost.

Meanwhile, the two coloured markers, on the device in the making, raise another question. It is being speculated that they might be designed to tell bystanders when capture is active, which would be vital for a gadget intended for use in offices and client meetings. Many questions, including whether Nothing has fully considered such issues, and where recordings will be handled and kept, will only become clear when the product is formally unveiled.