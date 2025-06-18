Carl Pei Is Done with Smartphone Chipset’s Obsession, Says His Patience is Running Thin on This Topic

Carl Pei Is Done with Chipset’s Obsession, Says His Patience is Running Thin on This Topic

Carl Pei, Nothing’s CEO and one of the few people in the tech industry who isn’t afraid to speak his mind, is fed up with the growing chipset obsession and has had enough of the smartphone spec war.

Pei is the co-founder of Nothing. And yes, he's talking about the ones who argue about chipsets on social media, compare Antutu scores like they are the Olympics, and turn every phone launch into a silicon-fueled roast session.

In a recent Nothing TV episode, that saw discussions around a lot of things including the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 and the headphones, Pei also indulged in a chat that may feel like a therapy for those are done with the spec sheet war, reading jargons, and feel like losing it whenever there is a discussion of smartphone processor.

Pei let himself free on what he thinks is the smartphone industry’s worst habit- being obsessed with the phone’s processor. “What's up with the smartphone industry? Why are people so hung up on the processor? I mean that’s just like in a car the engine is an important part of the car but it's also how you build the rest of the car, the aerodynamism of the design, how well the engine plays with other parts of the components, it is the same on a smartphone,” Pei shot.

He added that there are companies that add a top-grade chipset in a phone but don’t really optimise the software resulting in lags and heating issues. “I don't know, my patience is running pretty thin on this topic.”

Pei’s Point: Chipset Don’t Tell You The Full Story

Pei doesn’t claim that chipset don’t matter. He says that they are not the only thing that matters. A mid-range phone that is well-optimised give you a better day-to-day performance than a flagship chip that is overclocked, gets hot, drains battery, and doesn’t well work with other software.