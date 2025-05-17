Nothing Phone 3: After Price Revelation, New Leaks Suggest Major Camera Upgrade, Bigger Battery

The buzz around the Nothing Phone 3 is picking up speed, and the latest leaks give us a clearer picture of what to expect. With the device recently spotted on the GSM database under the model number “A024,” it's safe to say the phone is in the final stages of development. The latest report from SmartPrix has unveiled the phone's camera system and battery size, the two of the most discussed aspects of any future flagship.

Let's begin with the camera. The Nothing Phone 3 is reported to arrive with a triple-camera setup, a substantial improvement over the dual-camera arrangement on the Nothing Phone 2. The most interesting thing about this rumour is the idea of a periscope-style telephoto lens finding its way into this mix. That would make the Phone 3 significantly better in terms of camera capabilities than its elder brethren. The new configuration should consist of three sensors, at least one of which should have more sophisticated zooming options compared to the past.

To put this into perspective, the Phone 2 had a 50MP Sony IMX890 and a 50MP Samsung JN1 on the rear, accompanied by a single front selfie shooter. However, with the Phone 3 now, Nothing appears to be upping its game in terms of competing more earnestly with other high-end smartphones.

Battery life also receives a small but significant improvement. The Phone 3 should ship with a battery slightly more than 5,000mAh, an increase over the 4,700mAh cell used in the Phone 2. It may not read like a giant leap on the spec sheet, but even a small battery boost combined with optimisation through software can lead to significant benefits in day-to-day use.

Interestingly, the Phone 3 can come out with Android 15 straight out of the box. Android 16 may already be available by the time the phone releases, but the decision to ship with Android 15 implies that Nothing may be focusing more on software stability and refinement rather than being first to market with the latest OS version.

Now, let's discuss price because this is where it gets serious. Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently announced that the Phone 3 will cost approximately EUR 800. That is close to Rs 90,000 in India. That is a huge jump from the Phone 2, which was launched at Rs 44,999 in India.