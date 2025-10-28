Cellecor CLB-60 Groove Review: A Portable Speaker That Looks More Like a Fashion Accessory

Cellecor may still be an upstart in India’s consumer electronics space, but the company is trying to make a strong mark with its beautifully designed, affordable audio products. Its focus seems clear: to target the masses without making its products look cheap or uninspired. The Cellecor CLB-60 Groove is a perfect example of that philosophy. It is a portable speaker, but at first glance, it hardly looks like one. In fact, it looks like a trendy handbag, and on more than one occasion, people have mistaken it for that. But is it all about just looks, or is it worth buying?

What’s Good

— The Cellecor CLB-60 Groove is easily one of the better-looking speakers in its segment. The grey colour blends well with almost any surroundings. I took it along on a short trip to Jaipur, and it somehow complemented the interiors of my car perfectly. Of course, that might differ depending on where you place it, but the overall design will likely appeal to most people. The build quality is solid, and the loop-shaped handle feels sturdy enough to carry around comfortably.

— That said, the button placement could have been better. The playback and volume control buttons sit on the top bar, which the arched handle partially obstructs. It is not a dealbreaker, but it does make the operation slightly inconvenient, especially if you have large hands like I do. A movable handle or side-mounted buttons would have made more sense. The capsule-shaped top bar also houses an LED strip that glows in nine different patterns. It’s a neat party trick, especially in dim lighting.

— The CLB-60 Groove is also splash-resistant, making it a good fit for casual outdoor use or poolside gatherings. Whether its sound can match the energy of a party, though, is another story.

— Setting up the speaker is straightforward. Long-press the pairing button, look for the Cellecor CLB-60 Groove on your device’s Bluetooth list, and connect. There is no companion app, but you do not really need one since all the essential controls are on the device itself. Charging happens via a USB-C port on the back, and Cellecor has even included a microSD card reader and USB-A port for wired playback. That means you can play songs directly from a memory card or USB drive, handy for people who still like to keep offline playlists. The ‘M’ button switches between modes, including Bluetooth, USB, and even FM radio. It also supports multi-point connectivity, which lets you connect two devices at once.

— The sound quality is decent for a 10W speaker. The CLB-60 Groove focuses more on vocals and highs than on thumping bass. It produces clean and balanced output, making it ideal for genres like Hindustani classical, country, and light rock. Dance or electronic tracks, particularly bass-heavy Bollywood numbers, might sound a little flat, but that is more a matter of personal preference. If you prefer subtle and detailed sound over heavy thumps, you will enjoy the performance.

— Battery life is another plus. On a single charge, the speaker comfortably offers 7-8 hours of continuous playback. That should get you through a day’s outing or an evening gathering without needing a top-up.

What’s Bad

— The sound output, while balanced, could have used a bit more punch in the lower frequencies. It is not designed for those who love deep bass or booming party sound. At high volumes, you might also notice some distortion in tracks with layered instrumentation.

— The placement of control buttons remains an ergonomic flaw. The arching handle blocks easy access, and that could frustrate users who frequently adjust volume or playback. A small remote or app-based control would have fixed this easily.

— Lastly, while the speaker looks stylish, its splash resistance does not make it waterproof. So, while you can use it near a pool, you should avoid taking it too close to the water.

Verdict

Rating: 3.5/5