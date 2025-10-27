Samsung Tri-Fold Phone Leak Suggests Launch As Early As This Week

Samsung’s first tri-fold phone could arrive as early as this week if a new report is anything to go by. The company had previously confirmed that the next-generation foldable would be launched later this year, but the leak puts a date to the anticipation. Samsung’s tri-fold phone will be a direct rival to the Huawei Mate XT, but its availability to markets outside of China will likely accelerate the adoption.

Korean publication, The Korea Herald, has reported that Samsung will introduce its tri-fold device at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2025 summit, slated to kick off on October 31 in Gyeongju, South Korea. While Samsung has officially not confirmed a date, previous reports and even the company’s own announcement from earlier this year point to a launch sometime around late October-early November.

Even with an announcement expected later this week, Samsung’s tri-fold phone will remain out of reach for most customers. Reports suggest the company has yet to finalise a name, with options like Galaxy Z TriFold and Galaxy G Fold being the frontrunners. The device may also remain exclusive to Korea initially, with the company expected to produce 50,000 to 2,00,000 units in the first phase. Those units have purportedly been earmarked for sale in the company's home market, but in the off-chance, Samsung could ship some of the units to China, where it will battle Huawei in this rare foldable category.

Later, Samsung will expand the availability of its tri-fold device to more markets, including the United States and the United Arab Emirates. None of the leaks points to a launch in India yet.

Samsung has not officially showed off the tri-fold phone, but the Flex G tri-folding prototype displayed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 could be the closest to it. It is expected to boast a 6.5-inch cover display and a 10-inch main display that folds thrice. An animation spotted last month explained how the tri-folding mechanism on Samsung’s device would work: it will likely be slightly different from Huawei’s implementation of its tri-fold display technology.

The tri-fold device will be top-tier, with reports suggesting Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, an advanced 200MP primary camera with 100x zoom capability, and software exclusively optimised for the three-screen design to include a multiwindow feature.

