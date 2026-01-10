CES 2026 Goes Potty for Health: Vivoo’s Smart Toilet Tracks Hydration Through Your Flush

New Delhi: We’ve all had those moments staring at a glass of water, wondering if we have had enough today or if that dull headache is dehydration kicking in. At CES 2026, wellness‑tech company Vivoo thinks it has the answer, and it is sitting right in your bathroom. Their new Smart Toilet doesn’t just flush it quietly checks your hydration levels every time you go, turning one of life’s most ordinary routines into a health check.

Vivoo, which calls itself a wellness‑tech innovation company, has built a clip‑on device that attaches to your toilet rim. Inside is a pocket‑shaped cup that collects a small urine sample for non‑contact testing before releasing it back into the bowl. No strips, no awkward handling here.

The secret lies in the optical sensors. These sensors measure the specific gravity of urine essentially how dense or diluted it is. If it’s too dense, you’re dehydrated. If it’s too thin, you might be overhydrated or dealing with something more serious, like diabetes or kidney trouble. In other words, your toilet becomes a hydration coach with a side of medical awareness.

The results are delivered through the Vivoo App, which connects via smartphone. A quick scan triggers the reading, and within minutes, the app displays your hydration status along with simple guidance on how to adjust your water intake. Over time, the app builds a pattern of your hydration habits, helping you spot trends and make smarter choices.

Vivoo has also thought about practicality. The device is powered by three AA batteries that last for more than 1,000 measurements before needing a recharge. It’s lightweight, fits most toilet rims, and installs with a tool‑free suction mount. Cleaning? Easy it rinses itself with every flush.

Pricing comes in tiers: the Early Bird batch at $99 ships in July with three months of free app use, followed by a $2.99 monthly fee. The Standard batch ships in September at $129, with a $5.99 monthly subscription. Each package includes the Smart Toilet station, scraper, and batteries.

