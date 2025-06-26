ChatGPT Can Help You or Haunt You: 5 Mistakes That Will Make AI a Digital Disaster

ChatGPT is everywhere today. The AI chatbot has discreetly seeped into our daily lives and is now used at almost every front of our lives. However, the chatbot won’t help you if you are making any of these five blunders. It could make matters worse for you. For real. Let's go over it, point by point.

Mistake Number 1- Using ChatGPT like Google

“Hey ChatGPT, what is the biggest news of today?” or “Hey ChatGPT, will it rain today?” Remember, ChatGPT is smart, but it doesn't know everything. It isn't a weather app or a search engine. Asking these questions doesn't make sense because it's not connected to the internet in real time. In short, don't expect to get live updates or news. It wasn’t meant for these things.

Mistake Number 2- Blindly Trusting the AI

Yes, ChatGPT sounds confident, but it doesn’t mean that it is always right. The AI itself warns you that answers may not be correct every time. It can give you false information with a straight face. This can be very harmful when it comes to health, money, or the law. Always check serious suggestions, as a rule. Don't think of ChatGPT as a holy grail; think of it as a tool.

Mistake Number 3- Asking Unrealistic Questions

ChatGPT is fast, but that does not mean it can answer all your unrealistic queries. Feeding in lengthy prompts that make no sense and is practically impossible can get you absurd answers. For example- “Tell me a trick that can help me save a lot of money while spending 90 per cent of my salary every month.” This is not possible in real life unless you rob a bank or have an extra source of income apart from your job. The pro tip is to make sure your inquiries are straightforward, short, and to the point. One topic at a time is the best way to receive sharp and clear answers.

Mistake Number 4- Handing Down Your Confidential Details

Typing your private and sensitive data like your Aadhaar number, your bank account number, or your PAN card number is a big no! ChatGPT says it doesn't keep personal information, yet no AI is completely safe. Do not ever give out your bank account number, password, OTP, or ID number. Your private data should be kept private and away from the eyes of bad elements online.

Mistake Number 5- Using it as an Astrologer or Life Coach

"Hey ChatGPT, when will I get married?” or “Is this year safe for me?” It’s okay to fool around sometimes. But ChatGPT isn’t the right place for your astrology sessions. It is a mere tool to assist you in doing your job efficiently (not completely). Use it smartly. Using it correctly can accelerate your learning, career, and creativity. Use it wrong? You will only waste time and maybe put yourself in danger.