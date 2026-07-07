ChatGPT Down As Users Unable to Generate Images

ChatGPT Down: Many users have reported problems generating AI photos on the platform, suggesting ChatGPT is facing an issue in India.

More than 100 complaints have been filed on Downdetector.in, suggesting that the outage is affecting several users' ability to create images.

Many users report that picture-generating requests are failing or taking abnormally long to process, even though text interactions are still functional for some users.

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OpenAI has not yet released a formal statement on the matter.