ChatGPT Go at Rs 399 Vs ChatGPT Plus: Price, Features and Benefits Compared

Updated 19 August 2025 at 10:59 IST
OpenAI has launched a new and affordable subscription plan – ChatGPT Go. The new plan is specifically designed for India and priced aggressively at Rs 399 per month. To recall, this is the same subscription plan that we spotted earlier this month in a Reddit post. It showed up in the released code of the company.
ChatGPT Go sits below the existing ChatGPT Plus plan, which costs Rs 1,999 per month. Both offer more than the free version, but they’re aimed at very different types of users. Here’s how they stack up.
The ChatGPT Go is priced at Rs 399 per month, making it an affordable and budget-friendly option for India. ChatGPT Plus, on the other hand, has recently seen a price hike and costs Rs 1999 per month. It is a premium plan aimed at advanced users and professionals.
With Go, you get extended access to GPT-5 which is OpenAI’s latest flagship model. The Plus users get access to GPT- 5 as well as access to GPT-5 and legacy models like GPT-4o, giving users more flexibility.
With ChatGPT Go, you get more usage of GPT-5, extra image generation credits, expanded file upload support (documents, spreadsheets, etc.), advanced data analysis tools, longer memory for conversations and custom GPTs
With ChatGPT Plus, you get basically everything that you get in Go plus access to GPT-4o and other legacy models. It also offers deep research mode, agent mode for more autonomous workflows, Sora video generation access and more generous usage limits overall
• Users on Plus/Pro can downgrade to Go.
• Change applies only after the current billing cycle ends.
• No mid-cycle refunds.
ChatGPT Go is currently exclusive to India, rolling out gradually, while Plus is available globally.
ChatGPT Go is best for students, freelancers, and professionals who need more than the free plan but don’t require heavy-duty tools. It balances affordability with useful extras.
ChatGPT is designed for power users, researchers, and businesses that rely on AI for advanced tasks, automation, or content creation at scale.
ChatGPT Go makes AI more accessible in India at one-fifth the price of Plus. For smarter conversations, file handling, and extra image credits, Go works. But if your work involves advanced research tools, video generation, and multiple models, Plus remains the better fit.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 19 August 2025 at 10:59 IST