ChatGPT Go at Rs 399 Vs ChatGPT Plus: Price, Features and Benefits Compared | Image: PEXELS

OpenAI has launched a new and affordable subscription plan – ChatGPT Go. The new plan is specifically designed for India and priced aggressively at Rs 399 per month. To recall, this is the same subscription plan that we spotted earlier this month in a Reddit post. It showed up in the released code of the company.

ChatGPT Go sits below the existing ChatGPT Plus plan, which costs Rs 1,999 per month. Both offer more than the free version, but they’re aimed at very different types of users. Here’s how they stack up.

ChatGPT Go Vs ChatGPT Plus: Prices Compared

The ChatGPT Go is priced at Rs 399 per month, making it an affordable and budget-friendly option for India. ChatGPT Plus, on the other hand, has recently seen a price hike and costs Rs 1999 per month. It is a premium plan aimed at advanced users and professionals.

ChatGPT Go Vs ChatGPT Plus: Model Access

With Go, you get extended access to GPT-5 which is OpenAI’s latest flagship model. The Plus users get access to GPT- 5 as well as access to GPT-5 and legacy models like GPT-4o, giving users more flexibility.

ChatGPT Go Vs ChatGPT Plus: Tools & Features

With ChatGPT Go, you get more usage of GPT-5, extra image generation credits, expanded file upload support (documents, spreadsheets, etc.), advanced data analysis tools, longer memory for conversations and custom GPTs

With ChatGPT Plus, you get basically everything that you get in Go plus access to GPT-4o and other legacy models. It also offers deep research mode, agent mode for more autonomous workflows, Sora video generation access and more generous usage limits overall

ChatGPT Go Vs ChatGPT Plus: Switching Between Plans

• Users on Plus/Pro can downgrade to Go.

• Change applies only after the current billing cycle ends.

• No mid-cycle refunds.

ChatGPT Go Vs ChatGPT Plus: Availability

ChatGPT Go is currently exclusive to India, rolling out gradually, while Plus is available globally.

Which One Should You Choose?

ChatGPT Go is best for students, freelancers, and professionals who need more than the free plan but don’t require heavy-duty tools. It balances affordability with useful extras.

ChatGPT is designed for power users, researchers, and businesses that rely on AI for advanced tasks, automation, or content creation at scale.