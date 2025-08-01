New Leaked Code Suggests OpenAI Might Release "ChatGPT Go," A New Budget Plan That Falls Between Free and Plus

Is OpenAI gearing up to launch a new subscription plan called ChatGPT Go? Some Redditors think so because a screenshot of internal code with the words "ChatGPT Go" in it was posted online. The leak doesn’t say much officially, but it has already gotten the ChatGPT community buzzing with predictions, jokes, and real interest.

What Does ChatGPT Go Mean?

The released code suggests that "ChatGPT Go" is a new level of pricing or usage, presumably between the free plan and the $20/month Plus plan. A common thing people say on Reddit is: "Looks like it's between Free and Plus... "Nine dollars and ninety-nine cents a month?" Some people added their own ideas: A model where you pay as you go? A subscription every week? Access solely on mobile devices, like YouTube Go or Maps Go. A less expensive package with fewer model choices and lower priority access.

Why "Go" Makes Sense

A lot of digital products use "Go" to show that they are lightweight or mobile-first. Examples are YouTube Go, Maps Go, and Office Go. These are made for people who don't have a lot of bandwidth, don't need to use them a lot, or are sensitive to price. So, if ChatGPT Go works the same way, it might: Cost less than ChatGPT Plus ($20/month). It can cost $9.99 a month. You can't use GPT-4.5 or GPT-4 Turbo models. Be app-only or mobile-first. Appeal to consumers with lighter, more informal demands (short queries, chats, summary)

Is this OpenAI's way of dealing with pressure to make money? Some people think that ChatGPT Go is part of OpenAI's aim to make more money. "At some point, they're going to have to add ads to the free tier." "Investors are screaming at them to make money before the end of the year," one Reddit user said.