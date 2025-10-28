ChatGPT Go Subscription Now Available for Free in India: Story in 5 Points

ChatGPT will be available for free in India. | Image: Pexels

OpenAI on Tuesday announced that the ChatGPT Go service will become free for users for a year, hoping to accelerate adoption in India. The move will help the Sam Altman-led company make deeper inroads into its second-largest and “one of its fastest-growing markets.”

“Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI,” said Nick Turley, vice president and head of ChatGPT, in a statement.

ChatGPT Go tier free for 1 year: Story in 5 points