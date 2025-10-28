Updated 28 October 2025 at 14:36 IST
ChatGPT Go Subscription Now Available for Free in India: Story in 5 Points
OpenAI has announced the removal of the subscription fee from the ChatGPT Go service for a year.
ChatGPT will be available for free in India. | Image: Pexels
OpenAI on Tuesday announced that the ChatGPT Go service will become free for users for a year, hoping to accelerate adoption in India. The move will help the Sam Altman-led company make deeper inroads into its second-largest and “one of its fastest-growing markets.”
“Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI,” said Nick Turley, vice president and head of ChatGPT, in a statement.
ChatGPT Go tier free for 1 year: Story in 5 points
- ChatGPT is free to access, but the basic plan has caps on requests you can make in a day and the kind of help you can ask for. For instance, if you want ChatGPT to code for you, you will be required to subscribe to a paid tier. Similarly, asking contextual questions related to an attachment has limited access to free requests.
- Customers wanting to do more with ChatGPT need a subscription, with the ChatGPT Go being the lowest-cost option, priced at ₹399 a month. ChatGPT Go was launched earlier this year, specifically for a price-sensitive market like India.
- As part of the promotional offer, OpenAI will allow users to subscribe to ChatGPT Go for a year without the subscription fee, which totals ₹4,788. The company said the offer will apply to anyone signing up for the plan, meaning existing ChatGPT Go users will not be eligible. The offer will go live on November 4.
- The latest free subscription offer would allow OpenAI to take on Perplexity and Google, which recently scrapped subscription fees for their AI services to lure more users into using Perplexity AI and Gemini, respectively. While Perplexity AI is free only for Airtel users, Google’s Gemini AI Pro subscription is available free of cost for a year for students in India. OpenAI will likely have an edge over these rival offers due to wider inclusivity.
- OpenAI said ChatGPT Go has helped more than double its paid subscriber base in India. Inspired by the plan’s success in India, the company expanded ChatGPT to nearly 90 markets.
