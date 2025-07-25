“ChatGPT Is Smarter Than Most Doctors, But I Still Want a Human,” Says Sam Altman | Image: Reuters

Artificial intelligence has become a powerful tool today. But how powerful? OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes that AI now possesses better diagnostic capabilities than many practising doctors. Speaking at the Capital Framework for Large Banks conference about the expanding role of AI in healthcare, Altman claimed that ChatGPT is now capable of outperforming most human doctors in diagnosing medical conditions.

“ChatGPT today, by the way, most of the time, can give you better - it’s like, a better diagnostician than most doctors in the world,” a media report quoted Altman. Despite praising AI’s diagnostic capabilities, Altman made it clear that he does not support a fully AI-driven healthcare system.

“Yet people still go to doctors, and I am not, like, maybe I’m a dinosaur here, but I really do not want to, like, entrust my medical fate to ChatGPT with no human doctor in the loop,” he said.

The remarks come amid growing use of AI tools in healthcare settings, where they are being deployed to assist with diagnosis, treatment planning, and administrative tasks. Altman’s comments suggest a view of AI as a strong supplement to, rather than a replacement for, medical professionals.

The discussion also touched on the broader risks of AI, including the potential for misuse by hostile nations and the rising threat of voice-based fraud, particularly in financial services.

“There are still some financial institutions that will accept the voiceprint as authentication,” Altman noted, highlighting the potential for identity theft using AI-generated voices.

While the future of AI in medicine is being debated at global forums, a recent incident in Australia illustrates the tension between innovation and patient trust. A Perth woman took to Reddit to share her unsettling experience during a routine medical appointment. Expecting to discuss her blood test results, she was shocked to see her doctor input her details into ChatGPT and rely on the AI tool for guidance.

“I've never felt like I was sitting in front of such an incompetent doctor before,” she wrote. “It feels lazy and unprofessional.” The woman noted that while it's not uncommon for doctors to consult medical resources online, watching a medical professional use an AI chatbot in real-time crossed a boundary for her.

According to her post, the doctor entered her blood test results and age into ChatGPT, then proceeded to read out its recommendations. The patient was so disturbed by the encounter that she filed a complaint with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) and is considering further action through the Health and Disability Services Complaints Office.