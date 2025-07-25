‘We Must Have Nationalistic AI,’ Arnab Goswami, Editor in Chief of Republic Media Raises the Nation's Call at Republic AI Pre-Summit 2025 | Image: Republic Media

At the heart of Republic Media Network’s headquarters in Noida, a pivotal question echoed across the auditorium on Friday morning as Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami launched the Republic AI Pre-Summit 2025 with a stirring keynote address:

"Is our AI leap going to be Indian?"

Marking a historic convergence of minds from technology, governance, enterprise, and academia, Goswami posed what he called a “fundamental question” - Can India build a global AI that is distinctly Indian? With references to global power plays in AI, Goswami declared, “Chinese AI machines think like the Chinese Communist Party. Donald Trump launched America’s AI mission yesterday. We must have nationalistic AI.”

The summit is laying the groundwork for Bharat’s AI revolution. According to Goswami, India has "four years to catch up with the rest of the world", urging the country to be both realistic and ambitious about its AI aspirations.

During his keynote, Arnab Goswami directly addressed the vibrant audience many of whom were students and young innovators from computer science and engineering backgrounds with a pointed challenge:

“Can we have a globally competitive Indian AI model?” he asked. “There are people in this room who are incredibly innovative. Many of you are from computer backgrounds. And so, there’s a very real question we must ask ourselves today- can we create an Indian prototype of AI that is not dependent on the rest of the world? I believe we can.”

Goswami emphasised that the goal isn’t just to participate in the AI revolution, but to lead it on Indian terms, urging urgency in the mission:

“We have to catch up with China and America in the AI race- and we need to do it really quickly.

"India’s LLMs (large language models) will always be more authentic," he added with conviction.

Friday’s pre-summit was packed with high-impact sessions, thought leadership panels, and cutting-edge demonstrations. Apart from the brilliant panels with India's leading voices in AI bringing insights into how AI is transforming governance, business, and daily life, the summit also witnessed live demonstrations of immersive tech.