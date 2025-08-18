ChatGPT Said No Visa Needed — Spanish Couple Miss Puerto Rico Flight Over ESTA Confusion

Artificial Intelligence cannot be trusted for everything, especially for visa information. A Spanish influencer couple learned this lesson hard way after missing their flight to Puerto Rico.

Viral Airport Meltdown

In a viral TikTok video, content creator Mery Caldass, who has over 100,000 followers, can be seen crying at the airport while her boyfriend, Alejandro Cid, tries to console her. The couple were headed to Puerto Rico to watch a Bad Bunny concert, but their holiday plans crumbled in seconds when they were denied boarding.

The reason? They had asked ChatGPT if they needed a visa. According to Caldass, the chatbot replied that they didn’t which was technically true. But what it failed to mention was that Spanish citizens still require an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) to enter Puerto Rico, since it is a US territory.

When the couple reached the airport without an ESTA, airline staff blocked them from boarding.

“I don't trust that one anymore because sometimes I insult him [ChatGPT]. I call him a bastard, you're useless, but inform me well that's his revenge," she’s heard saying in the viral video.

The Bigger Picture: Why AI Travel Advice Can Backfire

This isn’t an isolated case. AI tools have previously come under fire for giving dangerous medical tips, misleading salary advice, and even toxic diet recommendations that landed a man in the hospital.

Puerto Rico, for example, doesn’t require visas for most Europeans, but the ESTA is mandatory for all visa waiver travellers, something only government websites or airlines can confirm with certainty.