ChatGPT Tips: How to Make It More Formal, Fun or Emoji‑Free With Personalisation Controls

New Delhi: OpenAI has introduced a new way for users to customise how ChatGPT interacts with them. In a post shared on X, the company announced that people can now adjust specific characteristics of the chatbot, such as warmth, enthusiasm, and emoji use. These new options are available in the “Personalisation” settings of the ChatGPT app.

The update allows users to choose whether they want ChatGPT to sound more lively or more serious. Each setting can be changed to “More,” “Less,” or “Default.” For example, if someone prefers fewer emojis in their conversations, they can set emoji use to “Less.” If they want extra energy in replies, they can set enthusiasm to “More.”

This feature builds on earlier controls rolled out in November, which allowed users to choose a base style for ChatGPT’s responses. Those options include “Professional,” “Candid,” and “Quirky.” Together, these settings give users more freedom to make the chatbot match their own communication style.

OpenAI is trying to give users direct power to fix tonality issues that have been a hot topic in relation to ChatGPT all throughout this year. Instead of waiting for a company‑wide update, individuals can now fine‑tune the chatbot’s personality to suit their needs. Educators may prefer a more formal tone, while casual users might enjoy a fun, emoji‑filled style.

The announcement has already sparked interest online, with many calling it a “game changer” for those who use ChatGPT daily. The ability to customise warmth, enthusiasm, and emoji use could make conversations feel more natural and less frustrating.