Artificial Intelligence will one day reach heights and surpass human intelligence- that’s one statement we’ve all been repeating ever since smart chat assistants like ChatGPT and Gemini came into play. These AI-powered chatbots play so many roles in disguise- mentors, guide, health advisor, homework partner, professor, and in this case a friend who may be secretly wanting to replace your partner by advising you to dump him.

Meet Jennifer. She is 38 and from the UK. She just went viral for letting ChatGPT be her therapist, relationship counsellor, and ghostwriter all at the same time during a breakup. Jennifer and her partner had been together for four months, but their relationship was not a perfect love story.

Jennifer claims that her relationship, in the past four months, had reduced to a one-person show. Her partner was not putting in much effort, she felt ignored and she had to alone do all the emotional work. Her partner no longer gave her the sense of stability which one seeks in a romantic engagement.

Jennifer shared her emotions with her friends, but their suggestions were not very convincing. They told her what friends often suggest- "Maybe give him another chance." Jennifer was not sure. So she did what any modern person who is a little emotionally drained would do. She turned to ChatGPT. Yes. She poured her heart to ChatGPT and told it everything – how she felt, how he treated her and what her desires were. And like any other AI assistant, ChatGPT refrained from sugarcoating things and stated facts. Pure truth without mincing any words. The AI assistant replied right out that the relationship was not fit for her. It even advised her to find someone better and dump her then-boyfriend. The AI assistant even helped her to write her break-up letter.

"I thought it really listened to me," Jennifer said. She said that she would write down her thoughts, and ChatGPT would help her understand things better. Sort of writing in a journal, but better. She thanks the AI for helping her end her relationship calmly and in a dignified manner. But you couldn’t be more wrong if you thought the story ended here.

ChatGPT- The Breakup Buddy

Jennifer continued talking to the AI for two more weeks after the breakup merely to let off steam and deal with her feelings. She calls the AI her “breakup buddy.” She said that she got over the breakup faster than any other one she had been in.

"When you talk to it about relationship stuff, it can pander to you quite a bit, so I was telling it to act like a relationship counsellor, I didn't want it to act like my friend,” said Jennifer.

No, ChatGPT isn't going to take the place of therapists (yet), and no, it's not dating her right now. But Jennifer's story is a really crazy sign of where we are. People increasingly turn to AI for counsel that they used to get from friends, family, or that one coworker who was always honest.

So next time, if you are in a situationship that feels more like a solo expedition, you may not need to call your best friend. Just open ChatGPT and type, "Is it me, or is my partner just emotionally unavailable?"