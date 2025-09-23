Updated 23 September 2025 at 18:26 IST
Chennai Launches ‘Chennai One’: India’s First Unified Ticketing App for Public Transport
Ticketing App Simplified: Chennai commuters no longer need to juggle multiple apps or stand in long queues for tickets. On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin officially launched ‘Chennai One’, a first-of-its-kind mobile app that integrates all public transport modes under a single ticketing platform.
Described as the “biggest transformation in Chennai’s public transport ever” by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), the app went live after months of trials and is now available for download on both iOS and Android.
A Single Ticket for an Entire City
Chennai One is designed as a seamless mobility solution, allowing commuters to plan, book, and pay for journeys that combine multiple forms of transport. Whether it’s an MTC bus, Metro Rail, suburban train, auto, or cab, all bookings can be made through a single interface.
One of its standout features is the universal QR ticket that works across all modes, replacing the need for separate tickets. The app also promises real-time schedule updates, digital payments in seconds, multilingual support in Tamil, English, and more, and an intelligent journey planner that prioritises public transit while enabling door-to-door travel combinations.
Transforming Urban Mobility
For a city where commuters often rely on multiple modes of transport daily, Chennai One could be a game-changer. The integration not only cuts down friction in commuting but also aligns with the global trend of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), a model that cities from London to Singapore have been embracing.
The app’s launch is also seen as a major step in digitising urban infrastructure, with the potential to reduce reliance on private vehicles and promote public transport usage. For now, the success of Chennai One will depend on user adoption and execution, whether the system holds up under the city’s heavy daily ridership and how well multiple agencies coordinate behind the scenes.
