Clips Launches Clicks Communicator- An Android Phone Built for Messaging, Not Scrolling

New Delhi: The smartphone industry has reached a stage where innovation often feels routine, with new features serving more to capture attention than to truly empower users. Yet, like many cycles in life, the industry seems to be coming full circle - returning to ideas that prioritise simplicity, focus, and genuine communication over distraction. At CES 2026, Clicks Technology is reviving the physical keyboard era with the launch of its first standalone handset, the Clicks Communicator.

Clicks Technology, best known for its clip‑on keyboards, is unveiling two devices ahead of the Las Vegas showcase: a $79 slide‑out keyboard accessory and the Communicator smartphone. The Communicator blends nostalgia with modern Android 16 features, offering a 4.03‑inch AMOLED display, a QWERTY physical keyboard, and a design reminiscent of the classic BlackBerry.

The company describes the device as “a new kind of mobile communicator - designed for doing, not doomscrolling.” Built to help users prioritise messaging over endless scrolling, the phone includes ergonomic keys with tactile feedback for confident typing. The phone comes with touch‑sensitive keypad for scrolling without leaving the keyboard and a fingerprint sensor that is built into the spacebar. The voice‑to‑text and transcription tools can be accessed via a side key and user can highlight important contacts and apps using custom notifications.

Clicks

Under the hood, the Communicator is fully modern- 50MP rear camera with OIS, 24MP front camera, 4,000 mAh silicon‑carbon battery, Qi2 wireless charging, 256GB storage expandable to 2TB, and support for 5G, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth, and NFC.

Advertisement

While designed as a secondary device to complement flagship phones, Clicks says the Communicator can also serve as a primary smartphone, running Android 16 with full app support, dual SIM capability, and long‑term software updates.

Rounding out its hardware, the Clicks Communicator runs on Android 16 with a promise of five years of security updates, and comes in a compact build at 131.5 mm tall and just 170 grams. It supports global 5G, 4G LTE and even legacy 3G/2G networks, powered by a 4,000 mAh silicon‑carbon battery. Storage is generous with 256GB onboard, expandable via microSD up to 2TB, while imaging is handled by a 50‑megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation and a 24‑megapixel front camera. Modern connectivity options include NFC with Google Pay, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi‑Fi 6, USB‑C and wireless charging, and users can personalise the device with interchangeable back covers in different colours.