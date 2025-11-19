Cloudflare Engineer Joins, Internet Crashes, Fired in Hour- Web Cracks Up in Memes

New Delhi: What does it mean to walk into your first day at work? For most, it’s nerves, introductions, or a broken coffee machine. For one man at Cloudflare, it meant half the internet collapsing.

Twitter user @bunnysayzz proudly posted: “First day in #Cloudflare as system engineer wish me luck.” Hours later, Cloudflare suffered a massive outage that knocked out services from X (formerly Twitter) to Spotify and ChatGPT. The timing was too perfect. The internet instantly decided it was his fault.

Fired Before Finishing the Tutorial

By evening, the new engineer tweeted again: “mfs fired me on my first day idk why.”Memes poured in. One user joked: “Damn bro didn’t even finish the tutorial before they unplugged you”. Another added: “First day at Cloudflare? Bro about to block his own WiFi by accident.”

The replies turned his short employment into a global comedy show. Some accused him of “breaking everything already,” others crowned him “the man who shut down the internet.”

Advertisement

However, instead of sulking, @bunnysayzzsame day launched his own startup: Mac Bunny (macbunny.co), a premium Mac apps store. Hours later, he tweeted: “So grateful for the huge download count, thank you! Do check out macOS app.”

Memes Flood on X

The internet didn’t stop. One user wrote: “They better have given you a raise on day 1 for the power you harness to shut down the internet.” Another quipped: “Welcome to Cloudflare on the most memorable first day in company history.”

Advertisement

For most people, the first day at work is about learning where the coffee machine is. For @bunnysayzz, it was about becoming the accidental face of a global outage, getting fired, and starting a company all in 24 hours. The web cracked up in memes, and he cracked open a new business.