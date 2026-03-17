CMF Headphone Pro Review: Different by Design, Practical by Nature

I’ve been using the CMF Headphone Pro for weeks now, not just for testing, but as my main headphone for work, travel, music, and movies. That’s usually when the truth comes out. The excitement fades, the marketing claims disappear, and what remains is everyday experience.

I got the Dark Grey version. It looks clean and understated, especially compared to the brighter Green option. There’s also a Light Grey model if you prefer something softer. All three carry the same circular earcup design that makes this headphone instantly recognizable. It doesn’t look like every other over-ear in the market and that’s clearly intentional.

At Rs 7,999, expectations are high. This is not budget earbud territory. Over-ear headphones in this range are judged on comfort, sound, battery, noise cancellation, and long-term durability. After living with it properly, here’s my honest take.

Design and Comfort: Light, Playful, Mostly Practical

The design grows on you. At first, the round earcups and exposed screws feel experimental. But after a few days, it just feels normal and even refreshing compared to the sea of boring black headphones.

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It’s mostly plastic. That’s obvious the moment you hold it. It doesn’t scream premium. But that plastic keeps the weight down to around 283 grams. And trust me, weight matters more than materials when you’re wearing something for hours.

The ear cushions are soft and form a good seal. Passive noise isolation is strong even before ANC kicks in. The clamping force feels balanced secure but not tight. I could wear it comfortably for about two to three hours straight. After that, the headband padding starts putting mild pressure on the top of the head. Not painful, but noticeable.

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One thing to know: it doesn’t fold. The earcups rotate flat, but it still takes up space in a bag. If you travel often, that’s something to consider.

Controls: Finally, Real Buttons

This is where CMF made a bold move. No swipe gestures. No guessing games. You get a physical volume roller and it’s excellent. Smooth, precise, and satisfying. It’s one of those small details that makes daily use better. There’s also a dedicated power button, an action button for ANC or voice assistant, and the much-talked-about Energy Slider. The Energy Slider lets you boost bass or treble depending on how you configure it. It’s creative. It makes you interact with the sound physically. But after long use, I found the sweet spot is near the middle. Push it too high and bass becomes boomy instead of punchy. Pull it down too much and the music loses life. It’s a fun feature, though slightly gimmicky once the novelty wears off.

Still, I’ll take physical buttons over unreliable touch controls any day.

Calls and Connectivity

Multipoint connection works smoothly. I stayed connected to my laptop and phone without dropouts. Call quality indoors is clear. Outdoors, wind handling is decent but not perfect.

The Nothing X app gives you ANC control, EQ presets, Spatial Audio modes, and a basic custom EQ. I do wish the EQ had more detailed controls. For a headphone that encourages tweaking via a hardware slider, deeper software tuning would have made sense.

Sound Quality: Enjoyable

The CMF Headphone Pro delivers good sound for its price. Vocals are clear. Instruments are separated well. The soundstage feels wider than expected in this segment. Bass is controlled by default. It doesn’t overpower everything, which I appreciate. For pop, Bollywood, and casual listening, it works well. However, the highs lack sparkle. Fine details in acoustic tracks and cymbals feel slightly softened. It’s not dull just not sharp or airy. If you love analytical listening, this won’t fully satisfy you. Volume levels are slightly conservative too. It gets loud enough for most people, but not extremely loud. For everyday listening, though, it’s pleasant and fatigue-free. That matters more than exaggerated tuning.

Noise Cancellation: This Genuinely Impressed Me.

Low-frequency noise like traffic rumble, bus engines, and air conditioners gets reduced effectively. Office chatter softens into the background. It’s not flagship-level silence, but for Rs 7,999, it performs confidently. Transparency mode works fine for quick conversations, though it doesn’t sound perfectly natural.

Battery Life: The Real Highlight

This is the standout feature. With ANC on, I could go several days without charging. With ANC off, it feels endless. CMF claims up to 100 hours without ANC, and honestly, it doesn’t feel exaggerated. Fast charging is practical too. A quick five-minute charge gives hours of playback. In daily life, that convenience becomes more valuable than most flashy features.

Final Verdict After Weeks of Use

The CMF Headphone Pro is not trying to be ultra-premium. It’s trying to be bold, practical, and different and mostly succeeds.

You get: Excellent battery life, reliable noise cancellation, comfortable wear for daily use, physical controls that feel satisfying and s design that stands out

What you compromise on: Premium materials, highly refined sound tuning, deep EQ customisation and foldable portability.