CMF Phone 2 Pro by Nothing Debuts: Price in India, Specifications

Nothing has launched a new phone in India. | Image: Nothing

Nothing’s CMF has launched its new budget-friendly Phone 2 Pro in India. At its global launch event in New Delhi, Nothing revealed that the Phone 2 Pro has a better functional design, making it more practical than the first generation. The CMF Phone 2 Pro retains a screwable design and a large knob at the bottom for attaching things like a lanyard, but adds support for a universal cover, wallet, stand, and interchangeable lenses.

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro price

The CMF Phone 2 Pro has two storage configurations: the 128GB variant costs ₹18,999, and the 256GB model is priced at ₹20,999. It comes in Black, White, Light Green, and Orange colours. The sale starts on May 5 from Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other partner retail stores. The company says customers can get a ₹1,000 discount on their purchase.

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro specifications

Display: The CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 3000 nits, and support for HDR10+. It uses Panda Glass protection on top. The display embeds a fingerprint sensor.

Processor: Powering the CMF Phone 2 Pro is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.2 custom skin. Nothing says the phone supports three years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

Cameras: On the back of the CMF Phone 2 Pro is a system of three cameras, comprising a 50MP wide sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. Its selfie camera is a 16MP snapper.

Battery: The CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.