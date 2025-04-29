CMF Phone 2 Pro vs CMF Phone 1: How Are They Different?

Here is how the CMF Phone 2 Pro compares with the CMF Phone 1. | Image: Nothing

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF announced its second phone, the Phone 2 Pro, globally on Monday. It looks like a small upgrade over the first generation, but it packs bumped-up specifications and a design that makes the Phone 2 Pro more functional. It has more modules that can be attached through a simple DIY (Do It Yourself) exercise to the phone’s back for extra features. Here is how the CMF Phone 2 Pro compares with the CMF Phone 1.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs CMF Phone 1: Specifications

Display: The CMF Phone 2 Pro boasts a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. It uses Panda Glass protection on top and supports Ultra HDR in social media apps. On the other hand, the CMF Phone 1 uses a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 2000-nit peak brightness.

Processor: Powering the CMF Phone 2 Pro is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the CMF Phone 1 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes preloaded with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.2, while the CMF Phone 1 can be upgraded to this version.

Cameras: The CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera on its back. Meanwhile, the CMF Phone 1’s rear camera system has a 50MP wide camera and a 2MP depth-sensing camera. Both phones have a 16MP selfie camera.

Battery: The CMF Phone 2 Pro uses a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and so does the CMF Phone 1.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs CMF Phone 1: Prices in India