Meta Launches Standalone AI App to Take On ChatGPT, Grok AI

Meta has launched Meta AI, a standalone app on mobile platforms to let users chat with the company’s AI companion using texts, photos, videos, and documents. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said almost Meta AI now has almost 1 billion users, which necessitated the rollout of a standalone app. The Meta AI app offers personal conversations, and while it is based on Llama’s multimodal model, it is “designed around voice conversations.”

The Meta AI app is exactly what an AI app is meant to be: it has a text field for text-based chats, a microphone for voice conversations, and a tool to generate images. But Meta says there is more to the app. The Meta AI app has a Discover feed, which brings social media interactions of people with Meta AI to the app. It essentially offers a curated feed of conversations between Instagram and Facebook users with the company's AI assistant. Meta AI app users can like, share, or remix these posts, alongside dropping comments on them.

Powered by Llama 4, Meta AI's new app offers “more personal and relevant” answers, which are “more conversational in tone.” Voice commands can also help users with image generation and editing in the app. For a natural voice experience, Meta has included a voice demo built using full-duplex speech technology. The company said this technology helps the AI companion deliver “a more natural voice experience trained on conversational dialogue,” so it feels like talking instead of reading written answers. It works without requiring access to the web or real-time information, so users may face “technical issues or inconsistencies.” This feature is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand initially.

The regular methods, like text, can search across the web to offer answers, recommendations, and help users “stay connected with your friends and family.” The bot also takes into account personal information shared on Facebook and other Meta products, like profile, liked pages, and content users engage with, to offer personalised responses. Personalised responses are available in the US and Canada currently. The Meta AI app also integrates the Meta View companion app for Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which are expected to be launched in India soon.