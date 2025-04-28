CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo A5 Pro: How Are They Different?

Here is how the CMF Phone 2 Pro compares with the Oppo A5 Pro. | Image: Nothing, Oppo

Nothing has launched its new entry-level phone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro. It is technically a successor of the CMF Phone 1, but slightly spruced-up, represented by “Pro” in the name. The CMF Phone 2 Pro offers an AMOLED display, a MediaTek processor, and a telephoto camera for under ₹20,000. Those are good specifications, at least on paper. However, customers can check out its alternative with a larger battery at lesws price.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo A5 Pro: Specifications

Display: The CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. It supports HDR10+ in compatible streaming apps. On the other hand, the Oppo A5 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

Processor: While the Phone 2 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, the Oppo A5 Pro uses a slightly less powerful Dimensity 6300 processor. The latter has up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Cameras: The CMF Phone 2 Pro has a combination of a 50MP wide sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. On the other hand, the Oppo A5 Pro uses a 50MP wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. While the CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 16MP selfie camera, the A5 Pro packs an 8MP sensor.

Battery: Nothing has equipped the CMF Phone 2 Pro with a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, but the Oppo’s A5 Pro houses a 5800mAh battery that charges at up to 45W speed.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo A5 Pro: Prices in India