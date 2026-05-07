CMF Watch 3 Pro Debuts: Nothing’s Sub-Brand Doubles Down on AI and Precision GPS for the Indian Market

CMF- the design-led sub-brand of Nothing, has officially pulled the curtain back on the CMF Watch 3 Pro. Launching at a competitive introductory price of Rs 6,999, the device signals a shift from purely aesthetic-focused hardware to a more robust, data-driven fitness tool.

As Nothing continues its streak as one of India's fastest-growing tech entities, the Watch 3 Pro arrives as a sophisticated successor to the Watch Pro 2, aiming to capture the "prosumer" segment without the traditional "pro" price tag.

Hardware Refinement: Metal and AMOLED

The Watch 3 Pro discards the plastic feel of budget competitors in favor of a precision-milled metal body. The centerpiece is a 1.43-inch AMOLED Always-On Display. By shaving down the bezels, CMF has achieved a 10% increase in screen-to-body ratio over its predecessor, offering an immersive interface that feels expansive despite its compact wrist footprint.

For the active user, the most critical upgrade is the dual-band, five-system GPS. By utilising two frequency bands, the watch promises to maintain a stable satellite lock even in "urban canyons" or under heavy tree cover-a common pain point for entry-level fitness trackers.

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Intelligence on the Wrist

CMF is leaning heavily into the AI zeitgeist. The Watch 3 Pro features:

AI Running Coach: Beyond simple tracking, the watch generates adaptive training plans that evolve based on the user's performance and recovery.

ChatGPT Integration: Working in tandem with Nothing OS, users can trigger voice prompts for natural-language queries, reminders, and even live transcriptions via a built-in voice recorder.

Active Score: Utilising MET (Metabolic Equivalent of Task) data, the watch distills complex physiological metrics into a simple weekly effort score.

Health and Longevity

The internal sensor array has seen a significant overhaul. A new four-channel heart rate sensor works alongside a 6-axis accelerometer-a 50% sensor density increase over the previous model-to provide more granular motion and health data. Despite the increase in processing power, battery efficiency has improved; the device now boasts a 13-day battery life under typical usage, with a full recharge taking just 99 minutes.

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The Ecosystem Shift

In a strategic consolidation, CMF announced that all wearable users will now transition to the Nothing X app. This move integrates the management of earbuds and watches into a single, polished interface and ensures seamless data syncing with third-party platforms like Strava, Apple Health, and Google Health Connect.

Pricing and Availability

The CMF Watch 3 Pro carries a standard retail price of Rs 7,999, but will be available at a special launch price of Rs 6,999 for a limited window.