Cognizant Layoffs Shock: Up to 15,000 Jobs at Risk as AI Transformation Accelerates Globally

Cognizant Layoffs: Another round of job cuts may be brewing in the IT services sector, and this time the spotlight is on Cognizant. According to multiple reports, the Nasdaq-listed firm is evaluating a significant workforce reduction that could impact between 12,000 and 15,000 employees globally. If this plays out as expected, India is likely to bear the brunt.

The possible layoffs are being linked to an internal restructuring programme called “Project Leap.” While the company has not officially confirmed the number of job cuts, it has acknowledged that the initiative will come with a sizable cost. In its recent communication, Cognizant said it expects to spend between $230 million and $320 million on severance payouts. That figure alone gives a sense of the scale being considered.

To understand what this could mean on the ground, it helps to look at the company’s workforce mix. Cognizant employs over 357,000 people worldwide, and more than 250,000 of them are based in India. This heavy India concentration is why even a globally distributed layoff plan could translate into a large number of job losses locally.

So why is this happening?

The answer lies in a structural shift in how IT services companies operate. For decades, firms like Cognizant followed a “pyramid model.” This meant hiring a large number of entry-level engineers who handled execution work, while a smaller layer of experienced professionals managed clients and strategy. That model is now under pressure.

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Clients are becoming more cost-conscious and outcome-focused. Many are no longer willing to pay for training freshers or support large, multi-layered teams. Instead, they want leaner setups with faster delivery. At the same time, automation and AI tools are taking over repetitive tasks that were once handled by junior employees.

Cognizant’s CEO Ravi Kumar S has already hinted at this transition. He has spoken about moving toward a “broader and shorter pyramid,” which essentially means fewer layers and more reliance on digital tools alongside skilled professionals. In simple terms, the company is trying to do more work with fewer people, but with higher productivity.

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Industry estimates suggest that a large portion of the restructuring budget could translate into layoffs in India. Based on average salary assumptions and typical severance packages, some calculations indicate that around 12,000 to 13,000 roles in India alone could be affected. However, these are still projections, not confirmed numbers.

It is also important to see this in the larger context. Cognizant is not an outlier. The entire IT services sector is going through a reset. Slower client spending, global economic uncertainty, and rapid advances in AI are forcing companies to rethink hiring and workforce structures.

For employees, especially those in entry-level or support-heavy roles, this shift is significant. The demand is gradually moving toward niche skills, AI familiarity, and domain expertise rather than sheer headcount.