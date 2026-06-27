Cook Says Apple Will Donate to Venezuela Earthquake Relief as Death Toll Climbs

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Friday that the company will contribute to relief efforts in Venezuela, where back-to-back earthquakes earlier this week have left hundreds dead and thousands injured in one of the country's worst natural disasters in decades.

In a post on X, Cook offered condolences to those affected and thanked emergency workers on the ground. "All those affected by the catastrophic earthquake in Venezuela are in our thoughts, and we thank the first responders for helping everyone in harm's way," Cook wrote. "Apple will be donating to relief efforts on the ground."

As is typical for Apple's disaster announcements, Cook did not specify how much the company plans to give or which organisations will receive the funds.

What Happened in Venezuela

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela's northern coast Wednesday night, hitting just seconds apart. The first measured magnitude 7.2, followed almost immediately by a magnitude 7.5 quake, according to seismic data. Together, they rank among the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in more than a hundred years.

Advertisement

La Guaira, a coastal state just north of Caracas, bore the brunt of the destruction. Authorities have declared the area a disaster zone after dozens of buildings collapsed and tens of thousands of families were affected. The Venezuelan capital and surrounding neighborhoods also reported significant structural damage.

Death toll figures have continued to rise throughout the week as search and rescue efforts continue, with officials and international reports citing varying numbers in the hundreds. Thousands more have been injured, and rescue crews are still working to reach areas cut off by damaged roads and collapsed infrastructure.

Advertisement

The disaster has placed additional strain on a country already grappling with a weakened public health system and years of economic hardship, conditions that aid groups say are complicating the relief response.

Apple's History of Disaster Giving

Cook's pledge fits a pattern Apple has followed for years. The company has routinely donated following major natural disasters around the world, from earthquakes in Mexico and Myanmar to hurricanes in the United States and flooding in Brazil, typically channeling its contributions through established relief organizations such as the American Red Cross or UNICEF.