Copied or Low-Quality Videos? YouTube’s New Monetisation Rules Will Cut Your Earnings from July 15

YouTube is tightening its monetisation rules in a move to support genuine content creators and cut down on low-effort copied content. Under the updated YouTube Partner Program (YPP) guidelines, creators who upload repetitive, reused, or mass-produced videos will no longer be eligible to earn revenue. This shift goes into effect from July 15, 2025.

The new policy change will demonetise repetitive, copied or mass-produce content. This means that starting July 15, YouTube will stop paying creators who upload copied, repetitive or poorly made videos. The YouTube Partner Program (YPP) lets creators earn money from ads and other features on the platform.

With the latest policy update, YouTube is making it clear that it is against content plagiarising. So in case you are just copying someone’s work, making slight tweaks to it, or make the same video over and over, you won’t earn anything. This includes things like reaction mashups, AI-generated slideshows and re-edited or repurposed videos from other channels. In short, plagiarised or spammy content is out.

What Kind of Content Will Earn?

Only original, creative, and valuable videos will be eligible for monetisation. YouTube wants to support creators who teach something meaningful, entertain with new ideas and use their own voice and visuals. Basically setting the things right. Real creators deserve the spotlight and not just people who chase clicks with stolen material.

Monetisation Requirements Stay the Same

To apply for monetisation, creators still need to meet the same standard like 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 public watch hours in the last 12 months, or 10 million valid public Shorts views in the past 90 days. But even if you meet those numbers, YouTube will now review your content’s originality before approving your channel for monetisation.