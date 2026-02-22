Croma’s Everything Apple Sale Brings Big Discounts on iPhone 16 and iPhone 17: Should You Consider? | Image: Apple

Croma, the Tata-owned electronics retail chain, has rolled out its highly anticipated “Everything Apple Sale”, offering steep discounts on Apple’s latest devices. The sale, which runs until March 8, is designed to attract a wide range of buyers, from students and creators to professionals, by making premium Apple products more affordable.

iPhone 16 at an Effective Price of Rs 35,991

The iPhone 16, originally priced at Rs 69,900, is currently listed at Rs 63,490. But the real excitement lies in the layered offers that bring the effective cost down to just Rs 35,991. Here’s how the deal stacks up:

- Coupon discount: Rs 1,500

- Exchange bonus: Rs 6,000

- Exchange value: Up to Rs 16,000 depending on the old device

- Tata Neu coins: Worth up to Rs 3,999

When combined, these benefits slash the price by nearly half, making the iPhone 16 one of the most aggressively priced Apple devices in recent memory.

iPhone 17 Under Rs 45,000

For those eyeing the newer iPhone 17, Croma has structured a deal that brings the effective price below Rs 45,000. The 256GB base variant is listed at Rs 82,900, but discounts and bonuses significantly reduce the cost:

- Coupon discount: Rs 1,658

- Exchange bonus: Rs 8,000

- Device exchange value: Up to Rs 23,500

- Neu coins: Worth Rs 4,974

Factoring in all these offers, the iPhone 17 can be purchased for Rs 44,768, a remarkable drop from its original price point.

Extra Perks for HDFC Tata Neu Cardholders

Adding to the appeal, HDFC Tata Neu cardholders can avail an additional 10% discount, further sweetening the deal for loyal customers.

Should you consider?

Apple products are rarely discounted to this extent, especially in India where pricing often runs higher than global averages. By combining coupons, exchange bonuses, and Neu coin rewards, Croma has effectively created one of the most competitive Apple sales in recent years. For buyers who have been holding off on upgrading, this sale represents a golden opportunity to step into Apple’s ecosystem at a fraction of the usual cost.

With the sale running until March 8, shoppers have a limited window to take advantage of these offers.