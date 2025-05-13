Cyber Alert: Punjab Police Warns Indian Users of Malware "Dance of the Hillary"

After facing a crushing defeat at the borders, Pakistan has now resorted to petty cybercrimes targeting innocent civilians in India. A new wave of harmful digital assaults planned by Pakistan-based hackers is being spread via social media channels and mailings, warns the Punjab Police in its high-priority cyber alert.

With Indian consumers as the main targets, the malware known as "Dance of the Hillary" is being spread via email, Facebook, and WhatsApp, among other popular channels. The Punjab Police Cyber Crime Cell warned people in an official advice posted on social networking platform X (formerly Twitter) not to click on questionable links or engage with unknown messages.

Preliminary intelligence shows the malware is meant to breach machines, snip sensitive data, and also gain remote access to your device. The Police stated that this malware can compromise banking credentials, passwords, and personal files. Left uncontrolled, it endangers not only people but also companies and organisations. Often using false headlines, phoney alerts, or clickbait-style media, the malware campaign is thought to be masquerading as appealing content or critical communications. Once engaged, "Dance of the Hillary" can allegedly follow user activities, steal data kept on the device, and in certain situations let hackers control compromised systems remotely.

The police have asked the public to follow fundamental yet crucial guidelines: Avoid clicking on unsolicited links, particularly those purporting to provide incentives or important news. On whatever platform, do not download attachments from unknown sources. Wherever feasible, use current antivirus software and turn on two-factor authentication. Report questionable behaviour right away to local cyber cells or helplines. Increased attention and digital hygiene are crucial at this time when geopolitical tensions are high.