Dear E-Book Lovers, Amazon Is Killing Pre-2012 Kindles - Don’t Reset Your Device or Lose It Forever

New Delhi: If you still use an old Kindle, this might hit close to home. Imagine picking up your trusty e-reader - one that has travelled with you for years - only to realise it’s about to lose a key part of its functionality. That’s exactly what’s happening now. Amazon has announced it will stop supporting Kindle devices released in 2012 or earlier starting May 20, 2026. The move has triggered frustration among users worldwide, many of whom say their devices still work perfectly fine.

What exactly is changing

Once support ends, older Kindle models including classics like the Kindle Touch and early Kindle Paperwhite will no longer be able to connect to the Kindle Store.

In simple terms you won’t be able to buy or download new e-books but your existing downloaded books will still work. Also, your Kindle library remains accessible on newer devices or apps

But there’s one critical warning - if you factory reset the device, it may become unusable. That’s because it won’t be able to reconnect and re-download your content.

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Why users are upset

For many, this isn’t just about a gadget- it’s about habit, comfort, and years of reading.

Social media platforms have been flooded with complaints. Some users say their decade-old devices still function smoothly and don’t need “updates” to display simple text. One user summed up the mood: “It’s a basic reading device. Why does it need to be retired if it still works?”

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More than just inconvenience

In some cases, the impact goes deeper. A Reddit user shared how their family relies on an older Kindle for a mother living with Alzheimer’s. According to the post, she had taken years to get comfortable using the device, and switching to a newer model isn’t practical.

For her, reading isn’t just a hobby, it’s part of therapy. Losing access to new books could mean losing a daily routine that helps her cope.

Amazon’s side of the story

Amazon says the decision comes after years of support, some devices have been running for over 14 to 18 years. The company argues that older hardware isn’t built to handle modern systems and services. To ease the transition, it is offering discounts on newer Kindle devices and limited e-book credits for upgrading users.

The hidden cost: e-waste

Experts are also raising environmental concerns. Millions of devices could effectively become obsolete, even though they’re still functional. That adds to the growing global problem of electronic waste, something the tech industry is already struggling with.

Tech companies often choose the similar route to tackling mounting e-waste problem. Apple generally supports a device for fie to six years and then ends support for it. Google also ends support for old Android devices.

What you should do now

If you own an older Kindle, these are the things you should do right away.