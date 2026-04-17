Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Can Cut Travel Time to 2.5 Hours? Google Maps Disagrees

The Indian government has built a ₹12,000+ crore expressway that can get you from Delhi to Dehradun in about 2.5 hours. Your phone, however, is still living in 2018.

Welcome to the strange moment where the road is faster than the internet.

The Dream: Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 Hours

The Delhi–Dehradun Expressway is a 210 km access-controlled corridor designed to slash travel time from the usual 5–6 hours to around 2.5 hours. And this isn’t just a government claim thrown into a press release and forgotten.

Early drives and reports suggest the expressway actually delivers. One test drive clocked the journey at under three hours, which, in Indian highway terms, is basically teleportation. Its wide lanes and controlled access mean fewer bottlenecks. And it works.

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So far, so good.

The Reality: Google Maps Is Confused

Now try entering Delhi to Dehradun on Google Maps.

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Instead of proudly guiding you onto this shiny new expressway, it calmly suggests the old routes via Meerut or Muzaffarnagar, which is slower, longer, and definitely not what ₹12,000 crore was built for.

This isn’t speculation. Reports have clearly noted that the expressway route “is not available on Google Map” yet. This means the road exists and cars are now using it, but Google Maps is politely ignoring it.

One report noted clearly, “Route is not available on Google Map,” while another said, “Someone forgot to send a press release to GPS admin or Google!”

Why Google Is Lagging Behind

Before you start blaming Silicon Valley, this is actually how Google Maps works. It doesn’t just add roads because someone cut a ribbon. It waits for verified data, multiple confirmations, and stable conditions before updating routes. That process can take weeks or even months.

So yes, the expressway is real. Google is just being painfully cautious. Painfully cautious.

Meanwhile, MapMyIndia Is Already There

The gap, however, isn't there for a homegrown company. MapMyIndia has already updated its navigation to include the expressway, reflecting the shorter travel time from Delhi to Dehradun more accurately.

Which means if you rely on it, you actually get the fast route. If you rely on Google Maps, you get nostalgia.

This highlights a key difference. Local mapping providers often update faster for domestic infrastructure changes, while global platforms like Google tend to prioritise validation and consistency over speed of updates.

So Is the 2.5-Hour Claim Actually True?

Short answer: yes, but with conditions.

On the expressway itself, the speed gains are very real. That part of the journey is smooth, fast, and exactly what it was designed to be. One user claimed he reached Dehradun's outskirts in about 2 hours and 10 minutes. Some others have also reported travel times under 2.5 hours on X.

However, real-world travel is rarely ideal.

Once you exit the highway, city traffic, entry bottlenecks, and last-mile chaos start creeping back in. Even early reports point out that while the highway is fast, the final stretch into the city can slow things down.

For now, drivers who know the route can take advantage of the faster corridor. Everyone else is still being guided by an algorithm that hasn’t updated its map yet.