Delhi NCR Uses ChatGPT the Most in India. The Real Story Is Why

If you had to guess which Indian city uses ChatGPT the most, Bengaluru would feel like the safe answer. It is the country’s tech capital, filled with developers, startups, and people who live inside code editors.

But the data says otherwise.

Delhi NCR leads the country in ChatGPT adoption, with the highest user penetration among all regions in India, according to OpenAI’s latest findings. That is not just a leaderboard detail. It actually changes how you think about AI usage in India.

This Is Not Casual Usage

India already ranks among the top countries globally in advanced AI usage, particularly in areas like coding, reasoning, and data analysis.

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This means people are not just using ChatGPT for quick queries or novelty. A large section of users is relying on it for work, problem-solving, and structured thinking.

Delhi NCR leading this trend suggests that AI adoption is not limited to developers. It is spreading across professions that deal with information at scale.

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Half the Users, Barely Any Geography

What makes the story more interesting is how concentrated this usage is. Nearly 50 per cent of ChatGPT users in India are located in just the top 10 cities, even though those cities account for less than 10% of the population.

That is not a gradual adoption curve. It is a sharp concentration.

Delhi NCR sits right at the top of that cluster, followed by cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Why Delhi NCR, Not Bengaluru

The answer is less about technology and more about behaviour.

Delhi NCR is not a pure tech hub. It is a mix of corporate offices, media organisations, government institutions, consulting firms, and a large student population. These are all environments where people deal with large volumes of information, tight timelines, and constant decision-making.

That is exactly where tools like ChatGPT become useful.

In Bengaluru, AI usage may be deeper within tech workflows. In Delhi NCR, it is broader across professions. That difference shows up in the numbers.

The Gap Within the Country Is Huge

The bigger takeaway from the report is not which city is number one. It is how uneven the adoption is.

In advanced use cases, the gap becomes extreme. Data analysis usage can be up to 30 times higher in leading cities compared to smaller regions, while coding usage is several times higher as well.

That suggests India is not lacking in capability. It is uneven in access and exposure.

AI Looks Very Different Outside Big Cities

Once you move beyond the top cities, the way people use ChatGPT changes. In some regions, it is used heavily for education and learning. In others, it is used for health-related queries.

The same tool adapts to completely different needs depending on where you are. Which is a reminder that AI adoption is not one uniform trend. It is shaped by local context.

The Real Story Isn’t the Leaderboard

Delhi NCR leading ChatGPT usage is not surprising once you look at how the city functions. It is a high-pressure, information-heavy environment where efficiency tools get adopted quickly.