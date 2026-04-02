Dell 14 Plus (2025) Review: Productivity Takes Centre Stage

I’ve spent a few weeks with Dell’s new 14 Plus, launched in 2025 at ₹84,889, and it lives up to its name as a solid productivity laptop. It’s a Copilot+ PC, running Windows 11 with on-device AI and aimed at professionals who need reliable speed and battery life for office work and even light AI tasks. In practice, the 14 Plus handles documents, spreadsheets, video calls, and multitasking with ease, but it also comes with the usual midrange trade-offs. Here’s a breakdown:

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What’s Good

— The build is sturdy and well put-together. The lid has virtually no flex, and the hinge is very tight. You’ll need two hands to open it. It may not be flashy, but the simple silver-ish chassis looks professional and doesn’t draw attention. I like the fact that it’s thin (about 0.67-inch) yet still houses both modern and legacy ports – USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, USB-A and HDMI – so you don’t need a dongle for common peripherals. Even the inclusion of a mechanical privacy shutter for the webcam is a nice touch for security on video calls. In short, it feels like a premium build for a mainstream laptop: tight seams, a cool aluminium lid, and no cheap creaks.

— The 14-inch display is also quite good for work. It’s a 16:10 2560×1600-pixel panel, which makes text and spreadsheets look very crisp. The anti‑glare finish keeps reflections down, so I could comfortably read documents and watch videos even under bright office lights. Colour and contrast are surprisingly solid for this price, thanks to the IPS (or WVA) technology. It’s not as vivid as an OLED screen, but the matte coating really diffuses glare. The 300‑nits brightness rating means it’s best used indoors or in mild sunlight – but for normal office work, it’s perfectly acceptable.

— Typing is pleasant, too. The keyboard has a nice key travel and includes a dedicated backlit Copilot key to summon Microsoft’s AI assistant instantly. The layout is spacious without a cramped numpad, and I found it comfortable for day-long typing. Dell also integrates a good fingerprint reader into the power button for quick logins. The touchpad is responsive and uses Windows Precision drivers – it occasionally felt slightly less smooth than my laptop’s haptic pad, but in daily use I had no trouble with accuracy or palm rejection. Honestly, you get what you pay for in the trackpad – it works fine, just not silky-smooth.

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— On the performance side, the 14 Plus is very capable for office tasks. I tested the AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 version (and Dell also offers Intel Core Ultra 7 256V), and both delivered strong results. Apps launch instantly, and I could run multiple heavy programs side by side, such as browsers, Excel, and video conference, without slowdown. On benchmarks and real-world use, it feels on par with premium laptops from this year. Even AAA games will run at low settings: titles like Genshin Impact or Battlegrounds Mobile India opened fast and played smoothly. The high 90Hz panel made gameplay feel very responsive. The trade-off is heat – the machine can get a bit warm under sustained load – but Dell’s cooling kept the temperatures in check, and fan noise was moderate. In short: expect flagship-like speed for multitasking and productivity apps, which is Dell’s priority here.

— Battery life is excellent for a workhorse. Dell equipped it with a 64Wh battery, and in real use I routinely got a full workday. On light tasks, such as web browsing and word processing, it will easily hit 9-10 hours. Even under heavier use – video calls, spreadsheets, a few YouTube videos – I saw 6–8 hours on a charge. When you absolutely need to top up, the 65W USB-C adapter, bundled with the laptop, will refill it quickly (around 50 per cent in roughly 30 minutes). It’s a very reliable battery for on-the-go work.

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What’s Bad

— The display, while crisp, is only 300 nits bright. This means in direct sunlight or very bright outdoor lighting it can look a bit dim or washed out, which is fine indoors but not eye-popping. In practice, I found it legible in most conditions, but if you often work under intense sun, it’s weaker than a high-end OLED or brighter panel. In essence, outdoor visibility is limited, and you’ll notice it compared to laptops with 400+ nit screens.

— The speakers and webcam are mediocre. The stereo speakers get quite loud, which is useful in a small conference room, but they lack depth and bass – voices come through clearly enough, but music or movies sound flat. Similarly, the 1080p webcam produces a very average image. It has a useful privacy shutter, which is uncommon on some business laptops, but the video quality is grainy in dim light. Don’t expect studio-quality video calls – plan on using a decent external webcam or good lighting for important meetings.

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— Also, don’t forget: this is not a gaming or pro graphics machine. All the graphics work is done by the integrated AMD Radeon Graphics GPU, which has only a small dedicated buffer, powered by 512MB VRAM and 8GB of shared RAM for the rest. It can handle casual or older games, but it will struggle with anything graphically demanding. Likewise, it’s not built for heavy 3D work or pro video editing – for example, exporting a complex 4K video will take much longer here than on a dedicated workstation.

— A few smaller irritants too: the touchpad, while functional, can feel a bit mushy compared to premium glass pads. It’s fine for clicks and gestures, but I sometimes had to double-check swipe gestures. And Windows 11’s automatic updates can occasionally pop up at inopportune times. It's a common Windows gripe; a big update during a presentation is not the end of the world, but it has happened to me. Lastly, multitasking can stress the 16 GB of RAM. If you keep 10–15 Chrome tabs or a dozen Edge tabs open at once alongside big spreadsheets and a VM, you may notice some slowdowns or minor stutters, something to be aware of if you’re the king of tab creep.

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Verdict

Rating: 3.5/5

The Dell 14 Plus is a balanced productivity laptop that gets the most important things right. Its build quality, keyboard, and port selection match what you’d expect from a higher-end Dell, and performance is more than sufficient for business workloads. The battery life is long enough to last a workday, and the crisp 2K screen makes reading and multitasking comfortable. The always-on Copilot+ PC features are an added bonus for modern office use.

However, it’s not without compromises. The screen brightness and audio depth are only mediocre, and the integrated GPU limits gaming or heavy graphics. Its webcam is passable but not great. And if you need an all-out premium experience, Dell’s other 14-inch models are worth a look. For example, the Dell 14 Pro (the mid-tier sibling) and 14 Premium (essentially the new XPS 14) offer higher-end options – the Premium model features a higher-res OLED display and faster CPUs at a higher price point. But they also cost significantly more.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic