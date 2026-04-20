Dell 15 AI-Powered Laptop Launched in India Starting at ₹69,699

Dell has launched the new Dell 15 laptop in India, bringing AI-focused hardware and productivity features to the mainstream consumer segment. The device is aimed at students, professionals, and everyday users looking for a balance between performance and usability.

Pricing and Offers

The Dell 15 starts at ₹69,699, with launch offers including cashback of up to ₹5,000, no-cost EMI options, and discounted warranty extensions. It will be available across Dell’s official website, retail stores, and multi-brand outlets.

AI Moves to Everyday Laptops

The Dell 15 is built around Intel’s latest Core Ultra 2 series H processors based on Arrow Lake architecture, paired with integrated Intel Arc graphics and a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

This NPU is designed to handle AI tasks directly on the device, improving efficiency for workloads like video calls, content creation, and multitasking without relying heavily on cloud processing.

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The laptop also includes a dedicated Copilot key, offering quick access to AI-powered assistance within Windows.

Performance Focused on Daily Workloads

Dell is positioning the device as an all-rounder rather than a high-performance machine. It will be available in configurations with Intel Core Ultra 5 225H and Core Ultra 7 255H processors, designed to balance power and efficiency within a 28W envelope.

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This makes it suitable for tasks like office work, browsing, video calls, and light content creation, rather than heavy gaming or advanced editing.

Display and Productivity Features

The laptop features a 15-inch Full HD display with up to 300 nits of brightness and a three-sided narrow bezel design. Dell has added an anti-glare coating and ComfortView software to reduce blue light, aiming to make long usage sessions more comfortable.

Other productivity-focused additions include a full-size keyboard with a numeric pad, an HD webcam, and AI-powered noise reduction for clearer video calls.

Battery and Charging

The Dell 15 supports ExpressCharge, which can charge the battery up to 80 per cent within an hour under supported conditions.

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