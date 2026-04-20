TECNO POP X 5G Launched in India at ₹15,999 With Big Battery, AI Features

TECNO has launched the POP X 5G in India, targeting budget buyers who want longer battery life, reliable connectivity, and a mix of practical features without pushing into higher price segments.

Battery and Endurance Take Priority

The headline feature here is endurance. The POP X 5G comes with a 6500mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging, which TECNO claims is designed for all-day use and beyond.

In a segment where most devices hover around 5000mAh, this gives it a clear positioning.

Connectivity Goes Beyond Just 5G

TECNO is also pushing connectivity as a differentiator.

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The phone supports features like 4×4 MIMO and 5G+ carrier aggregation for faster speeds, but the more unusual addition is FreeLink communication. This allows users to connect with nearby devices for calls and messaging even without network coverage, up to around 1.5 km in open areas.

Display and Performance Stay Within Expectations

The device features a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, aimed at delivering smoother scrolling and basic gaming performance. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

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This places it squarely in the “good enough” performance category. It is not built for heavy gaming or flagship-level tasks, but should handle everyday usage comfortably.

AI Features Are Everywhere

TECNO is layering AI across multiple parts of the experience. The phone includes tools like AI Noise Cancellation, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser, and image editing features, along with integrations like Circle to Search.

These are not unique to TECNO, but their presence in this price range reflects how AI features are quickly becoming standard even in budget smartphones.

Durability and Design Focus on Everyday Use

The POP X 5G comes with IP64-rated dust and splash resistance and has been drop-tested for durability. It also features a slim 8.18mm design with an aluminium camera module, suggesting TECNO is trying to balance durability with a more premium look.

Pricing and Availability