Dell Brings XPS 14, XPS 16 Back to India With Premium Design and AI-Ready Performance

Dell has brought back its flagship XPS lineup to India, launching the new XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops with a clear focus on premium design, performance, and portability.

The new models start at ₹2,05,990 for the XPS 14 and ₹2,78,550 for the XPS 16, placing them firmly in the high-end laptop segment.

A Return to the Classic XPS Identity

Dell is calling this a rebuild, not a refresh.

The XPS series has been redesigned from the ground up, with a renewed focus on craftsmanship. The laptops feature CNC-machined aluminium bodies and Gorilla Glass, along with a cleaner design language and the XPS logo now prominently placed on the lid.

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The company has also brought back the traditional function row, a change driven by user feedback, along with an improved keyboard and a seamless glass touchpad for a more tactile experience.

Thin, Light, and Built for Mobility

Both laptops are among Dell’s thinnest yet, measuring just 14.6mm. The XPS 14 weighs around 1.36kg, while the XPS 16 comes in at 1.65kg, making them relatively portable for their size.

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Performance Powered by Intel’s Latest Chips

Under the hood, the XPS 14 and XPS 16 are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, with configurations going up to the Core Ultra X7 358H. These chips are designed to handle both traditional workloads and AI-driven tasks, supported by integrated Intel Arc graphics and a built-in neural processing unit.

Dell claims significant gains in both AI and graphics performance compared to previous generations, positioning these machines as “Copilot+ PCs” capable of handling modern AI workflows.

Cooling and Battery Get a Major Upgrade

Dell has reworked the thermal system with larger, thinner fans, resulting in improved airflow, cooler surface temperatures, and quieter operation.

The laptops are also equipped with high-density batteries, with Dell claiming up to 27 hours of streaming and over 40 hours of local video playback under ideal conditions.

Display and Audio Designed for Immersion

Both models feature InfinityEdge displays with options ranging from 2K LCD panels to higher-end OLED variants. The XPS 14 can go up to a 2.8K OLED display, while the XPS 16 offers up to a 3.2K OLED panel, both designed for better colour accuracy and brightness.

Dell is also introducing tandem OLED technology for improved efficiency and longevity, alongside Eyesafe certification for reduced eye strain. Audio is handled by a quad-speaker system delivering spatial sound, while an 8MP camera supports high-quality video calls.

Pricing and Availability

The Dell XPS 14 starts at ₹2,05,990, while the XPS 16 starts at ₹2,78,550. They will be available via Dell’s official website, exclusive stores, and select retail outlets across India.