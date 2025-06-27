Did You Know Apple Apps Can Cost Rs 9 to Rs 9.99 Lakh in India? Price Truth Nobody Talks About | Image: Pexel

This isn't new, no. But most people who use iPhones don't know it. Apple lets developers set prices for apps and subscriptions from as low as Rs 9 to around Rs 10 Lakh. But here’s the catch- you can be spending too much without even knowing it because of that flexibility.

What’s Happening?

Apple's pricing system for India has more than 700 price points, from Rs 5 to Rs 10, Rs 50, and up to Rs 10,000 steps. This gives developers the ability to set very low rates (Rs 9, Rs 49, Rs 99) or demand to pay a lot more (Rs 4,999, Rs 49,900, Rs 9,99,900 - yes, that's true). Developers use "psychological pricing," like Rs 999 instead of Rs 1,000.

Why Should You Care?

Subscriptions are not stable. Your music subscription costs Rs 199 a month. It could go up to Rs 249 or Rs 299 in a day. Some apps cost more for people in India. Yes, that does happen. Not all developers give us a "desi discount.” These price differences are also due to differences in the currency exchange rates and taxes. Apple’s app store pricing strategy also considers local market conditions and developer requirements

Smart Advice for iPhone Users in India

Always look at the pricing before you hit "Buy," even if you've bought it before.

Check your subscriptions every few months.

Use Family Sharing whenever you can; it saves money.

If anything seems too expensive, see if the web version is cheaper because a lot of them are.

Talk about it: This isn't breaking news, but it's right in front of you. Apple's Indian App Store prices give developers a lot of flexibility. That means pricing can change and isn't always fair. So, be careful, ask about the price, and don't just assume that the Rs 99 app is still Rs 99.