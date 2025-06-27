Lock Your Aadhaar Before Someone Uses it to Empty Your Bank Account, Here's How to do it

Updated 27 June 2025 at 12:09 IST
Your Aadhaar number is very important. It's so powerful that it can help someone get into your bank account and steal your money. What makes it worse? You might not even know it's happening until it's too late.
Aadhaar is supposed to make our lives easier, from checking SIM cards to creating bank accounts. But there is a nasty side to this convenience: if your Aadhaar number leaks or is used for something bad, like making unauthorised UPI payments, fake withdrawals, or creating bank links that are fake.
And if you think, "Mera toh OTP aayega na," think again. Aadhaar payments (AePS) that use biometrics don't always need your phone in a lot of rural and semi-urban banks. Just your fingerprint is enough. That's where the real risk is.
Someone acquires your Aadhaar number and makes a phoney fingerprint. They go to a rural banking agent (BC point) and take out cash via the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS). Your money is gone, and you didn't get an SMS or a phone call. It's hard to find out who did it, even if you protest, unless there are cameras at the kiosk. Scary? It's already happening, notably in Jharkhand, UP, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. And now, even the metro isn't safe.
Secure Your Aadhaar Biometrics. It costs nothing, just takes a minute, and can protect you from biometric fraud right away. This is how you do it
Need to use your biometrics for a real reason? Unlock it for a short time, utilise it, and then lock it back up. Unlocked Aadhaar is like leaving your ATM card on the road with your PIN scribbled on the back. Don't wait for fraud to happen. Lock it up today and also ask your parents, domestic staff, drivers, or anyone else whose bank account is connected to Aadhaar to do the same. This isn't scaring people, it's the kind of digital hygiene we all need in 2025.
