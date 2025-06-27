Lock Your Aadhaar Before Someone Uses it to Empty Your Bank Account, Here's How to do it | Image: representative

Your Aadhaar number is very important. It's so powerful that it can help someone get into your bank account and steal your money. What makes it worse? You might not even know it's happening until it's too late.

Aadhaar is supposed to make our lives easier, from checking SIM cards to creating bank accounts. But there is a nasty side to this convenience: if your Aadhaar number leaks or is used for something bad, like making unauthorised UPI payments, fake withdrawals, or creating bank links that are fake.

And if you think, "Mera toh OTP aayega na," think again. Aadhaar payments (AePS) that use biometrics don't always need your phone in a lot of rural and semi-urban banks. Just your fingerprint is enough. That's where the real risk is.

What could go wrong with an Aadhaar that isn't locked?

Someone acquires your Aadhaar number and makes a phoney fingerprint. They go to a rural banking agent (BC point) and take out cash via the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS). Your money is gone, and you didn't get an SMS or a phone call. It's hard to find out who did it, even if you protest, unless there are cameras at the kiosk. Scary? It's already happening, notably in Jharkhand, UP, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. And now, even the metro isn't safe.

So what do we do?

Secure Your Aadhaar Biometrics. It costs nothing, just takes a minute, and can protect you from biometric fraud right away. This is how you do it

Visit the official UIDAI website.

the official UIDAI website. Go to the "My Aadhaar" section and then "Aadhaar Services".

Select "Lock/Unlock Aadhaar" or "Lock/Unlock Biometrics".

Choose the "Lock UID" or "Enable Biometric Lock" option.

Provide your Aadhaar number and other required details.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the locking process. Your fingerprint and iris data are safe. You can't use it again unless you unlock it. If you like to use your phone, you may also do it using the mAadhaar app.