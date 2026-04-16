DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Launches With Faster Shooting, Built-In Storage, and Smarter Tracking

DJI has unveiled the Osmo Pocket 4, its latest compact handheld camera aimed squarely at vloggers and content creators who want stabilised video without carrying bulky gear. The new model builds on the Osmo Pocket 3 rather than reinventing the category. The focus this time is on refining video capabilities, improving usability, and reducing friction during everyday shooting.

Same Core Idea, More Capability

At its core, the Osmo Pocket 4 still follows the same formula. A small, pocket-sized camera mounted on a 3-axis gimbal designed for smooth, stabilised footage.

It retains a 1-inch sensor, but DJI has pushed its capabilities further. The camera now supports 4K video at up to 240fps for slow-motion footage and significantly higher-resolution still images, going up to 37MP.

That combination makes it less of a casual vlogging tool and more of a serious content creation device.

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Built-In Storage Changes the Workflow

One of the biggest shifts is the move toward internal storage. The Osmo Pocket 4 includes over 100GB of built-in storage with faster transfer speeds, reducing reliance on microSD cards.

This is a practical change more than a flashy one. It simplifies the shooting process and avoids issues like corrupted cards, though it also removes the flexibility of swapping storage on the go.

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For creators who prioritise speed and convenience, this could actually matter more than camera specs.

Improved Controls and Usability

DJI has also reworked how the camera is used. The device features a 2-inch rotating OLED touchscreen that now exposes additional controls in landscape mode, including zoom options and customisable buttons.

There is also a new joystick for more precise control over the gimbal, which should make framing and movement feel more natural during handheld shooting.

These are small changes, but they address one of the biggest issues with compact cameras. Usability while moving.

Smarter Tracking and AI Features

The Pocket 4 introduces updated subject tracking with improved facial recognition and gesture controls. DJI’s ActiveTrack system has been upgraded to better follow subjects in dynamic scenes, which is particularly useful for solo creators who need the camera to “understand” what to focus on.

Pricing and Availability

The Osmo Pocket 4 has launched in global markets like Europe and the UK, with pricing starting around £429 and going up to £549 depending on the bundle. Higher-end bundles include accessories such as a wireless microphone, tripod, and wide-angle lens, targeting creators who want a complete setup out of the box.