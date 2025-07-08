Do Ola, Uber Charge You More? Bengaluru Woman's Post Sparks Debate

Ride-hailing apps Uber and Ola have often been slammed for charging exorbitant prices for short distances. Whether it is a cab or an auto ride, users have highlighted how these platforms quote prices that are not just unrealistic but also a pain point for daily commuters. A post by a passenger who booked an auto ride in Bengaluru is going viral for the same reason.

Aditi Srivastava, a Bengaluru-based working professional, shared a photo of the autorickshaw metre she rode in and the fare Uber showed for an auto ride for the same distance. Srivastava was charged about ₹39 for a 2.6km auto ride according to the metre, but Uber demanded a fare of roughly ₹172 for the same distance. The disparity in prices is what she pointed out in her post on X, saying: “If you don’t have your own vehicle in Bangalore, you’re screwed.”

Her post drew attention, especially from people who have had similar incidents with ride-hailing apps in Bengaluru — India’s high-tech city, infamous for long traffic jams and longer commute times. One user replied to Srivastava’s post, saying, “Absolute exploitation by these platforms.” Another user wrote: “Last couple of days Uber is showing close to how much the metre would run. The drivers are just not accepting rides. Ola and NY [Namma Yatri] are confirming rides coz they are 50 or more higher.”

One of the X users explained how ride aggregators decide these prices. He said, “Uber prices are based on supply-demand, while metre prices are fixed by the government.” His reply also touched on how the unionisation of autorickshaw drivers can also affect the prices shown in apps. “It should always be based on supply-demand for fairness, but (3x) Bangalore govt. & the auto mafia doesn’t let that happen fairly either with bike taxi bans & removing non-Kannadiga Autos.”