Skullcandy Launches Crusher Wireless Headphones, Sesh ANC Active Earbuds

Skullcandy has launched two new wireless audio products: Crusher Wireless headphones and Sesh ANC Active earbuds. The latest launches, the company says, are part of a “major expansion” of premium products for customers in India. While the Skullcandy Crusher Wireless headphones will appeal to audiophiles, people with an active lifestyle can consider the Sesh ANC Active earbuds.

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless price and features

Priced at ₹9,999, the Skullcandy Crusher Wireless is a redesign of the company’s iconic headphones, with the company claiming deeper bass and an immersive experience using the proprietary Stereo Haptic Bass technology. The Crusher Wireless offers adjustable sensory bass controls, which allow you to hear and feel bass. The headphones pack memory foam ear cushions offering a noise-isolating fit, while the battery can last up to 40 hours. Skullcandy claims that charging the battery for 10 minutes can give you a playback time of three hours.

Skullcandy Sesh ANC Active price and features

The Sesh ANC Active is more suited for people who like listening to music or podcasts on the fly. The earbuds pack adjustable 4-mic active noise cancellation, offering features such as Stay-Aware Mode that allows you to listen to your surroundings without removing the earbuds. The Skullcandy Sesh ANC Active has an IP67 rating for a dust- and waterproof body. The company claims up to 28 hours of battery time with ANC enabled and 48 hours without it. The earbuds feature an in-ear Fit Grip design with silicone ear tips, offering comfortable cushioning for a long time. You can customise audio on the Skullcandy ANC Active using the Skullcandy app, available on both iOS and Android. The Skullcandy Sesh ANC Active wireless earbuds will be available for ₹8,800.