Doctor Jokes About Losing His Job to AI in Viral Video: “I’ll Be Applying to McDonald’s”

Artificial Intelligence is after your job- there is no exact count of exactly how many times we have heard this over a coffee session or read somewhere online. There have also been episodes where big companies have fired people, preferring AI over human intelligence. This time, a doctor has shared his thoughts on AI through a social media video wherein he jokes about his prospects of joining McDonald's as AI will make him lose his job. He shared the video with a touch of humour, and it has now gone viral.

A TikTok video featuring Dr Mohammad Fawzi Katranji, a lung doctor (pulmonologist) with 18 years of experience, has gone viral, and it is not just because of the X-ray he was explaining. In the video, the doctor is seen presenting a chest X-ray of a pneumonia patient. Katranji calmly describes what to observe in the X-ray and what the signs of pneumonia are. He refers to the white patches that indicate the infections. It is like a short medical diagnosis tutorial until AI steps in.

“Here comes AI,” he says, pointing at the screen as an AI tool instantly highlights the infected part of the lung. Then, with a smirk, he goes on, “Guess I’ll be applying at McDonald’s now,” joking that the AI just did his job for him.

The video, titled "I’m going to lose my job," already has millions of views and numerous comments, with users cracking up and questioning the role of AI in medicine.

"Want a side of antibiotics with your fries?" one user joked. Another stated, "That AI didn't attend 10 years of med school and still this!"

But underneath these jokes, an actual conversation is shaping up in the world of medicine. AI technologies such as the one used in the video are increasingly being used to assist in interpreting medical images such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs. Sometimes, these tools can identify problems more quickly than a physician which is both exciting as well a bit scary.

Those in agreement of the use of AI in medicines say that it will help transform the way of working. AI can enable physicians to make faster and better decisions, particularly in hospitals with large admissions. However, they also add that the technology can never replace the judgment, experience, or the human touch that comes with it.