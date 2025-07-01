Does OnePlus Share Your Data with China? Here's What Indian Users Should Know

OnePlus has come under scrutiny from the US Commerce Department for allegedly sharing and exposing user data with China. At least two US lawmakers have urged an investigation into OnePlus, citing potential security risks. They allege the phones may be collecting personal information—and even screenshots—without users’ knowledge. The upcoming probe has reignited concerns around Chinese smartphone brands—especially in sensitive markets like India.

What are the allegations?

John Moolenaar, head of the US House of Representatives committee on China, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, a top Democrat in the panel, have jointly noted that OnePlus phones available through wireless carriers in the US are collecting and transmitting extensive user data to Chinese servers. Their claims are based on an analysis by a third party.

The lawmakers have now asked the Commerce Department to assign the Information and Communications Technology and Services programme the task of determining data types OnePlus phones can collect without explicit permission, “including potential transfers of sensitive personal information and screenshots.” The US government has not yet formally launched an investigation, but neither has OnePlus responded to the data-sharing concerns.

Should Indian OnePlus users be worried?

The concerns of the US government stem from the geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing. The American government has restricted trade with China over the recent years, impacting key businesses of smartphone makers and telecom companies. The latest chapter revolves around whether personal information of US users is safe and within the borders. This concern over cross-border data safety echoes India’s recent push for digital sovereignty, reflected in data localisation rules, app bans, and the Data Protection Act.

While the Indian government has not acknowledged similar concerns, previous cases, such as the landmark ruling against the operations of TikTok and PUBG Mobile, Xiaomi browser, as well as a probe into companies like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo in India, indicate that OnePlus could attract similar action in India. The Chinese smartphone company has yet to present its side and convince the US government with irrefutable proof that the data of American users has not left the US borders. Any potential action against OnePlus in India will depend on the company’s response. And even if the Indian government launches a probe similar to the US, the chances of a ban on OnePlus phones are slim.