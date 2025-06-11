Don't Install iOS 26 Yet! Here's When Its Stable Build Will Launch

iOS 26 is now available for eligible iPhones but you should wait. | Image: Apple

Apple unveiled iOS 26, the next iPhone software, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 earlier this week. iOS 26 brings a new Liquid Glass design language, as part of which app icons have changed, animations have improved, and the entire interface feels glassy. While the jury is still out on whether Apple’s bold move will be successful, the company said iOS 26 will set the stage for future products, like an all-glass iPhone. However, the initial release is not the one you should upgrade to right away.

While the new iOS version looks tempting and might urge you to immediately sign up for a developer account to get the first build, you should hold off and wait for the stable release.

Why you should not install iOS 26 developer beta

Developer betas of an operating system are full of bugs, rightly so, because they are meant for developers who are tasked to find and report issues to the company. They are not meant for regular users like us.

– Unpredictable performance: The iOS 26’s first developer beta lags frequently, while apps crash. Some users have also reported battery drain. While these are not show-stopping issues, they can easily make your daily use frustrating.

— Incompatibility: While several app developers begin testing their apps much ahead of the first release, these versions are also glitchy. Other than popular apps like WhatsApp and Instagram, banking apps are also impacted, sometimes leading to crashes, data sync issues, and unexpected errors.

— Security issues: Developer betas are mostly secure, but they may be prone to attacks because of vulnerabilities caused by myriad bugs. Issues in Apple’s security framework in developer betas are also likely.

When will iOS 26 arrive?

Apple has confirmed iOS 26 will arrive for everyone this fall, which is a time between September and October. If the past iOS releases are anything to go by, the rollout could begin in the same week as the iPhone 17 launch. For instance, iOS 18 was rolled out on September 16—seven days after the iPhone event. iPhone launch event’s data is currently unclear, but it should be sometime during the second week. That means the iOS 26 rollout may happen in the third week.