New Delhi: The Centre has issued a cybersecurity warning cautioning WhatsApp users against accessing WhatsApp Web on public and shared computers, highlighting the risk of account hijacking, identity misuse and financial fraud if users leave their sessions logged in.

The warning was issued by the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the Union Home Ministry's anti-cybercrime wing. The advisory cautioned that authenticated WhatsApp Web sessions could be exploited by malicious actors to gain unauthorised access to users' accounts.

According to the advisory, cybercriminals could misuse an active WhatsApp Web session to read private messages, send communications while impersonating the account holder, and access contact lists and group conversations. Such access could also allow fraudsters to exploit the user's trusted identity to carry out phishing attacks, social engineering scams and other malicious activities.

The I4C has particularly warned users against accessing WhatsApp Web through office computers, shared systems, public computers and devices that may be accessible to other individuals.

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It has advised users to avoid exchanging official or sensitive information through WhatsApp Web sessions on computers. Government-related, organisational, financial, confidential and other sensitive information should preferably not be shared through the platform in such circumstances.

WhatsApp Web Users Warned Against Leaving Sessions Logged In

Highlighting a common security lapse, the cybercrime agency has cautioned that simply closing a browser window or tab does not necessarily terminate an authenticated WhatsApp Web session.

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Users have been advised to manually log out of their accounts after every session to prevent unauthorised access. The agency has also warned against keeping WhatsApp Web permanently logged in, particularly on office computers and shared systems.

If accessing WhatsApp Web is unavoidable, users have been advised to use Incognito or Private Browsing mode. However, this should be accompanied by manually logging out before closing the browser.

The advisory has specifically cautioned users against logging into WhatsApp Web through cyber cafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres, borrowed computers and other untrusted systems.

I4C Lists Precautions To Prevent WhatsApp Account Misuse

The cybercrime agency has also urged users to remain alert to unusual activity on their WhatsApp accounts. Unexpected messages sent from their accounts, unusual replies from contacts or any unexplained activity should be treated seriously, it said.

Additionally, users have been advised to keep their devices, operating systems and web browsers secure by regularly updating security software.

The advisory also cautioned against downloading suspicious files, opening unknown attachments or installing cracked software and applications from untrusted sources.

The warning comes amid concerns over the potential misuse of digital identities and online communication platforms by cybercriminals. The I4C has urged users to exercise caution while accessing WhatsApp Web and make manually logging out after every session a routine security practice.