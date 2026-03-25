Donald Trump Names Mark Zuckerberg, Jensen Huang to 13-Member Science and Tech Council

Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang are now a part of Trump's science and tech council. | Image: Reuters

US ​President Donald Trump appointed Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, ‌Oracle Executive Chairman Larry Ellison and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to a council that will weigh in on AI policy and other issues, the White House ​said on Wednesday.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin and AMD CEO Lisa ​Su are also part of the initial batch of ⁠13 members from the industry named to the President's Council of ​Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST).

Trump has made securing US leadership in artificial ​intelligence a central priority of his second term, framing the technology as a defining arena of strategic competition with China.

Within days of taking office in January ​last year, he directed federal agencies to prepare an AI Action Plan ​aimed at reducing regulatory barriers and accelerating private-sector innovation.

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The council, which is expected ‌to ⁠play a key role in shaping Washington's response to intensifying global competition in artificial intelligence, could ultimately include up to 24 members, the White House said.

The latest appointments signal closer alignment between the administration ​and major technology ​companies. Additional members ⁠will be appointed to the council in the near future, the White House said.

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The council will be ​co-chaired by White House AI and crypto czar David ​Sacks ⁠and technology adviser Michael Kratsios.

Alphabet, Nvidia, AMD and Oracle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a major driver ⁠of ​US investment, with companies pledging trillions of ​dollars in spending over the coming years as the Trump administration pushes to accelerate ​the sector's growth.