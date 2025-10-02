Don’t Expect a Cheaper Vision Pro Soon, As Apple Prioritises AI Glasses

The development of Apple's budget Vision Pro has been put on hold. | Image: Reuters

Apple has reportedly paused the planned redesign of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, redirecting resources toward the development of smart glasses aimed at competing with Meta Platforms, according to a recent Bloomberg News report.

The tech giant had been preparing a more affordable and lighter version of its headset, codenamed N100, for a 2027 release. However, Apple informed its staff internally last week of the decision to reallocate employees from this project to accelerate work on its smart glasses initiatives.

The $3,499 Vision Pro, which debuted in February 2024 to considerable fanfare, has struggled to maintain market traction. This is attributed to a limited selection of mainstream content and intense competition from more budget-friendly devices, such as Meta's Quest.

Apple is said to be developing at least two distinct types of smart glasses. The first, dubbed N50, will function by pairing with an iPhone and will not feature its own display. Apple reportedly aims to unveil this model as early as next year, with a release anticipated in 2027.

A second version, which will incorporate a display, was initially slated for 2028. However, Apple is now reportedly seeking to expedite the development of this product, positioning it as a direct competitor to the Meta Ray-Ban Display.

In September, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg showcased the company's first consumer-ready $800 smart glasses, which feature a built-in display and a new wristband controller, during Meta's Connect event. Meta also unveiled Vanguard, a new pair of Oakley-branded glasses designed for athletes.

Apple's forthcoming smart glasses are expected to rely heavily on voice interaction and artificial intelligence.